Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia August Trade Surplus Slightly Narrower Than Expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 10:09pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia posted another near-record trade surplus in August, helping to support an otherwise soft economy, though the figure was slightly narrower than expected.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus was 5.93 billion Australian dollars (US$3.97 billion) in August compared with a surplus of A$7.25 billion in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

August's figure was slightly narrower than analysts' expectations of a A$6 billion surplus.

The value of exports fell 3% in August versus July, while the value of imports was unchanged, the ABS said.

The weakness in exports was led by a 10% fall in the value of iron-ore exports, while the value of coal exports fell by 4% in August compared to July.

A weaker Australian dollar, a soaring iron-ore price and expanding volumes of liquefied natural gas exports to Asia have supported big trade surpluses this year.

The strength in international trade in 2019 helped Australia post its first current-account surplus in 44 years in the second quarter. The improvement helped offset weakness in other areas of the economy, which is growing at its slowest pace in a decade.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut interest rates three times so far in 2019, with economists expecting it to go further before the end of the year.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39pU.S. committee seeks to interview Boeing engineer on safety of 737 MAX
RE
10:38pU.S. committee seeks to interview Boeing engineer on safety of 737 MAX
RE
10:34pOil steadies in rebound after jitters over economic outlook, U.S. inventories
RE
10:20pNikkei slides 2% on weak U.S. data, Trump tariffs on Europe imports
RE
10:19pOil steadies in rebound after jitters over economic outlook, U.S. inventories
RE
10:09pAustralia August Trade Surplus Slightly Narrower Than Expected
DJ
10:07pAny errors in arrest of Huawei CFO were technical, Canadian government tells court
RE
09:59pJAIF JAPAN ATOMIC INDUSTRIAL FORUM : Kindai University, Hayakawa Rubber Develop Easily-molded Radiation Shielding Material
PU
09:49pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : More parents work full-time (Media Release)
PU
09:46pBOJ's Funo warns on overseas risks, signals readiness to respond
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3TATA MOTORS LTD : Tesla deliveries miss Wall Street estimates; shares fall 6%
4WEBSTER LIMITED : WEBSTER : Australia's Webster agrees $572 million buyout by Canadian pension fund
5U.S. hits Scotch whisky, Italian cheese, French wine with 25% tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group