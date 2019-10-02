Australia August Trade Surplus Slightly Narrower Than Expected

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia posted another near-record trade surplus in August, helping to support an otherwise soft economy, though the figure was slightly narrower than expected.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus was 5.93 billion Australian dollars (US$3.97 billion) in August compared with a surplus of A$7.25 billion in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

August's figure was slightly narrower than analysts' expectations of a A$6 billion surplus.

The value of exports fell 3% in August versus July, while the value of imports was unchanged, the ABS said.

The weakness in exports was led by a 10% fall in the value of iron-ore exports, while the value of coal exports fell by 4% in August compared to July.

A weaker Australian dollar, a soaring iron-ore price and expanding volumes of liquefied natural gas exports to Asia have supported big trade surpluses this year.

The strength in international trade in 2019 helped Australia post its first current-account surplus in 44 years in the second quarter. The improvement helped offset weakness in other areas of the economy, which is growing at its slowest pace in a decade.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut interest rates three times so far in 2019, with economists expecting it to go further before the end of the year.

