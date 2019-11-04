Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia Central Bank Leaves Cash Rate Unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 11:17pm EST

By Rachel Pannett

SYDNEY--Australia's central bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark rate unchanged, balancing the need to keep pace with falling rates globally against any unintended harm low rates could be doing to the local economy.

The Reserve Bank of Australia began lowering rates in June, with further cuts in July and October taking the cash rate to a record low of 0.75%.

"Given global developments and the evidence of spare capacity in the Australian economy, it is reasonable to expect that an extended period of low interest rates will be required in Australia to reach full employment and achieve the inflation target," RBA Gov. Philip Lowe said in a statement. He reiterated that the central bank is willing to cut interest rates further "if needed."

The risk for the RBA is that low interest rates do little to support growth outside of inflating house prices, which are rising again in major cities after a two-year slowdown. In Sydney, prices jumped 1.7% last month and are up 5.3% since May. Prices in Melbourne rose 2.3% in October, the biggest monthly gain in almost 10 years, and have climbed 6% since May.

Some economists also worry people are interpreting the rate cuts as a sign something is wrong with the economy, making them reluctant to spend and blunting the impact of monetary policy.

Figures this week showed retail sales advanced only 0.2% in September, half the rate estimated by economists.

Most economists expect the RBA will pause on further reductions until February to assess the impact of the recent rate cuts.

The RBA said Tuesday that the outlook for the economy was little changed from three months ago, having reached a gentle turning point after a soft patch in the second half of 2018.

Write to Rachel Pannett at rachel.pannett@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:19pIndonesia third-quarter GDP growth eases to 5.02%, slowest in over two years
RE
11:17pAustralia Central Bank Leaves Cash Rate Unchanged
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pCUSTOMER SURVEY IN OCTOBER 2019 : Consumer Optimism Maintained
PU
11:06pOil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
RE
11:05pOil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
RE
11:03pDOLLAR INDEX : rises on trade deal hopes, Aussie steady after RBA holds fire
RE
11:02pOil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
RE
10:55pChinese President Xi says need to bring down trade barriers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Profit Fell 23% for Third Quarter -- Update
5SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group