Australia Cuts Rates for the First Time in Nearly Three Years

By James Glynn and Rachel Pannett

SYDNEY--Australia became the largest developed economy to cut interest rates in 2019, lowering borrowing costs for the first time in nearly three years to offset the effects of global trade tensions and a slowdown in China.

The move comes as market participants grow more convinced that the Federal Reserve will likely to cut rates later this year and follows a string of reductions by neighboring Asia-Pacific nations.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.25%. Some economists say the rate could go as low as 0.5% by the middle of next year.

Sluggish global growth and a breakdown in trade talks between the U.S. and China are causing central bankers to change their strategies.

The European Central Bank earlier this year unveiled surprise plans to stimulate the continent's flagging economy with measures including a fresh batch of cheap long-term loans for banks. The Federal Reserve has shelved further rate increases, though many economists believe its next move will be a rate cut.

China's government, meanwhile, has unveiled growth-enhancing efforts, including new tax cuts and increased bank lending to small businesses and private companies.

Australia is especially vulnerable to trade tensions because of its exposure to China: a quarter of its exports head there, mostly industrial commodities like iron ore and coal.

New Zealand, which also relies on Chinese demand for tourism and education--along with agricultural exports like milk powder--cut interest rates last month. India, Malaysia and the Philippines have lowered rates as well.

Australia's economic expansion has survived a regional economic crisis in the 1990s, a global economic crisis in the 2000s and a boom-bust commodities cycle in the 2010s. The resource-rich economy hasn't had a recession in nearly 28 years; a record that led Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to joke late last year that "business cycles don't last forever, unless you're Australia."

Yet financial markets are reflecting increasing doubt among investors about the economy's ability to withstand looming threats, notably with regard to trade disputes. The Australian dollar has fallen to the brink of its weakest point in a decade and bond yields have hit record lows.

Though Australia's expansion has been long, it has lost steam in the past couple of years as a commodity boom and a subsequent housing boom that underpinned it have both cooled.

Wages are stagnant, the jobless rate is rising, people are holding back on spending and growth has slowed sharply since the middle of last year. Official figures Wednesday are expected to show annual growth dropped below 2% in the first three months of the year--the lowest level since the financial crisis.

RBA Gov. Philip Lowe had kept the cash rate unchanged since taking the job in September 2016, in a bid to deflate surging house prices and household debt. In Sydney, house prices are down nearly 15% from their 2017 peak and nation-wide, they have recorded their steepest declines since the financial crisis. Consumer prices were flat in the first three months of the year and core inflation has slipped further below the RBA's target range of 2% to 3%.

Sally Auld, chief economist for Australia at JPMorgan Chase & Co., is forecasting three more rate cuts by the middle of next year.

