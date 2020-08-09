Australia Immigration Halt Is a Cautionary Lesson for Other Nations

By James Glynn

SYDNEY -- Australia's resilience in past economic crises owed much to an open-door immigration policy that drew skilled workers to its cities, students to its colleges and manual labor to its fields.

By forcing the closure of national borders, the coronavirus pandemic has kicked that pillar away.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia could add as few as 36,000 people from net immigration in the 12 months through June 2021 -- the government's fiscal year -- under arrangements that only allow Australians and permanent residents stranded overseas to return home. That compares with a forecast of 168,000 net immigrants in the year that just ended June 30 -- itself choked by a period of border shutdown -- and 239,600 in the 12 months before that.

"This is a huge hit," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital. If this occurs, the country's population growth in the 12 months through June 2021 would be just 0.7%, the lowest since 1917, he said.

Australia had been on a 28-year run without a recession when the pandemic struck. Its economy is now expected to shrink over two consecutive quarters, ending that streak by one common measure.

Immigration matters because it can swell the workforce, drive spending on infrastructure such as schools and hospitals, and make people feel wealthier by fueling home-price increases. How Australia copes with less immigration may offer lessons for other large economies that have closed borders.

Australia's population grew by 1.4% in 2019, the latest government data show. The population at the end of December totaled 25.5 million people, representing a 349,800 increase from a year before.

Natural increase -- when births exceed deaths -- accounted for roughly 40% of the population growth in Australia, with net immigration contributing 60%. That is a heavier dependency on immigration than in the U.S., where natural increase accounted for 62% of the population uplift in the same year.

Stephen Halmarick, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, saw little prospect of borders reopening fully until well into 2021. He said the steep drop in population growth would be felt widely -- from education and tourism to agriculture and retail.

A breakdown of the data illustrates this point. Temporary visa holders accounted for 64% of Australia's annual net migration from abroad in the 12 months through June 2019, half of which were students. After Australia banned Chinese arrivals on Feb. 1 to stem the spread of coronavirus, more than 100,000 Chinese students didn't return, according to the government. The ban was extended in March to arrivals from the rest of the world other than Australian passport holders and permanent residents. Foreign education is Australia's fourth-largest export, worth about $20 billion a year.

Tom Kennedy, an economist at J.P. Morgan Securities Australia Ltd., said the impact of fewer foreign students on the economy will likely be felt even after their classes were due to wrap up. That is because many later take up permanent residency and settle in the country.

The outlook for residential construction is also worsening. An apartment boom, which had focused on suburbs of Sydney and Melbourne popular with immigrants, was ebbing when the pandemic hit. National Australia Bank Ltd. says slower population growth could mean 190,000 fewer homes need to be built than forecast before.

Some economists predict Australian house prices will fall by 10% to 20% in the next year as housing demand slackens and lead homeowners to spend less than otherwise on everything from renovations to new cars.

Roman Pazniewski, a 63-year-old home builder and renovator in northern Sydney's upmarket beachside suburbs, has seen his work pipeline shrivel to just one job, well short of the five to six commitments needed to break even.

"The outlook is grim," said Mr. Pazniewski, who recently laid off half of his staff.

Moreover, the pandemic could curb the rate of natural population increase, creating a double whammy for the economy. In vitro fertilization clinics in Australia were temporarily shut this year, part of a suspension of non-urgent elective surgery as health officials prepared for more Covid-19 cases.

Deloitte Access Economics says a severe economic downturn could lead families to delay or forego having children, driving the total fertility rate down to 1.5 births per woman by 2023. That compares with a rate of 1.74 in 2018.

Mr. Kennedy, the J.P. Morgan economist, estimated that net migration will contribute 0.5 of a percentage point to gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, down 1 point from the five-year annual average. "These are meaningful downshifts and in normal times would garner much attention," he said.

Capital Economics estimates the border closure will reduce Australia's potential GDP growth by as much as 1 percentage point for as long as it lasts.

Mr. Morrison says the drop in net immigration is likely to be temporary. He hasn't put a date on when the borders reopen. However, lawmakers scaled back tax incentives for foreign workers after the 2008 financial crisis and Mr. Morrison's government last year lowered Australia's annual immigration cap by 15%.

With Australia's economic recovery looking more like a "swoosh" than a V shape, and with the unemployment rate at 7.4%, labor unions may agitate for less immigration to protect jobs and support wages. That could stifle population growth even after the border reopens.

"From a political perspective, it's not hard to see how the combination of a weaker labor market, tighter border control and a push toward greater economic sovereignty may force a rethink of Australia's approach to migration policy in the coming decade," Mr. Kennedy said.

