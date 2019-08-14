Log in
Australia Job Market Defies Economic Slowdown

08/14/2019 | 09:51pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's labor market continued to defy signs of a slowdown in the economy, with more than 41,000 jobs created in July.

Still, the unemployment rate was unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 5.2% in July as more people looked for work. Economists had expected an unemployment rate of 5.2%.

The number of people employed rose by 41,100, compared with an expected 14,000 rise, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. The number of people in full-time work rose by 34,500, while those in part-time work rose by 6,700.

An estimate of second-quarter GDP growth, due next month, is expected to show the economy growing at its slowest annual pace in a decade with weak consumer spending a major brake on activity.

Official interest rates were cut in June and July as the Reserve Bank of Australia reduced its estimate for full employment to 4.5% from 5.0%.

High levels of spare capacity in the job market mean it will take some time to achieve full employment. Some economists expect the RBA to eventually adopt alternative policy measures in order to maintain momentum in the economy and push the unemployment rate lower.

Data on Wednesday showed wages growth was better-than-expected in the second quarter due to a strong lift in pay for public servants. However, the annual pace of wages growth remained weak.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

