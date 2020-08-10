Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia, NZ dlrs settle back, data underwhelms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were cooling their heels on Tuesday as the deadlock on U.S. fiscal stimulus restrained risk assets, while data underlined the economic damage being done by the new lockdown in Victoria state.

The Aussie stood at $0.7170, after a pullback form the recent 18-month peak at $0.7242 found support around $0.7140. More support comes in at $0.7070/80 with immediate resistance at $0.7184.

The kiwi dollar was holding at $0.6610, just above important support at $0.6575 and short of the recent top of $0.6716.

Both currencies have edged back as the U.S. dollar benefited from a squeeze on crowded short positions after weeks of losses.

The Aussie also had domestic troubles as a fresh coronavirus lockdown in Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, hurt business and consumer sentiment.

The NAB business survey out Tuesday showed confidence took a turn for the worse in July even as conditions improved outside of Victoria.

A weekly survey of consumer confidence from ANZ showed sentiment had slipped for a seventh straight week, while spending on ANZ cards weakened in Victoria.

Figures on weekly payrolls showed job gains had stalled late in July, something that will not be fully reflected in the official jobs report on Thursday. "The July labour force figures will receive plenty of coverage, but our advice is to see the report for what it is – a dated read on the labour market that has not picked up any job losses associated with the second lockdown in Victoria," CBA senior economist Gareth Aird said.

New Zealand, in contrast, has gone weeks without a new coronavirus case and its economy has improved markedly. That has lessened pressure on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut rates further at its policy meeting on Wednesday.

Analysts do suspect the bank might announce an increase to its bond buying programme and extend its end-by date.

"The question on the minds of currency market participants is will the RBNZ attempt to make a play at lowering the NZD," said Hamish Wilkinson, a senior dealer at Kiwibank.

"This could be observed through either continued jawboning or even confirmation that RBNZ will expand the unconventional policy tool kit to include foreign asset purchases," he added.

"Dependent on what the RBNZ delivers, NZD should see a good chance of a breakout of our current $0.6600 – $0.6750 range." (Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.36% 0.7179 Delayed Quote.2.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.47% 0.66219 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aIndia inflation likely edged up in July on higher food prices
RE
08/10UAW president, Sanders divided over convention event
RE
08/10Next digital shares surge more than 260%
RE
08/10Australia, NZ dlrs settle back, data underwhelms
RE
08/10Singapore warns of slow recovery as virus slams Asia's exporters
RE
08/10Indonesia retail sales contract in June but slower, central bank says
RE
08/10BoE to step up quantitative easing if economy slows again, deputy governor says - The Times
RE
08/10Asian stocks shrug off Sino-U.S. tension to resume gains
RE
08/10New Zealand retirement home in lockdown to test for COVID-19
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Judge blocks Uber, Lyft from classifying drivers as contractors in California
3MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. : Maple Gold Closes Final C$750,000 Tranche of Non-Brokered Financing
4Freight trains play crucial role in sustaining global recovery
5UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : California judge rules Uber, Lyft drivers are employees
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group