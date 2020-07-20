Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia Needs Strong Growth to Address Debt When Pandemic Subsides, RBA Gov Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 11:15pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe said Tuesday that when the Covid-19 pandemic eventually eases and the time comes to address ballooning government debt, stronger economic growth will be needed to bring it under control.

"When the time does come to address the buildup of debt, the best way to do this will be through economic growth. Given that we are borrowing against future income, we will be better placed if that future income is strong," Mr. Lowe told a conference of economists.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is set to reveal the extent of the deterioration in the government's budget position on Thursday as a result of the pandemic and a massive wave of stimulus deployed to combat it.

The Australian economy has entered its first recession in 29 years as a result of the virus, pushing unemployment sharply higher.

Economists are anticipating the government to announce Thursday a budget deficit forecast for fiscal 2020-21 of more than 200 billion Australian dollars (US$140.32 billion), the biggest shortfall since the second world war.

The government announced earlier today the extension of government support for firms and the unemployed from September into next year. The spending comes as Victoria is gripped by a second wave of virus infections, with Sydney's case numbers also trending higher.

Mr. Lowe concluded his speech on a positive note, saying the Australian economy is strong.

"At some point the pandemic will pass. We have handled the health crisis better than many other countries and our economy is also faring better than many others," he said.

"Public balance sheets in Australia are also in a strong position and they have been used to deliver unprecedented monetary and fiscal support...we are making renewed progress towards full employment," Mr. Lowe said.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aHow remote work divides America
RE
12:05aGulf economies seen shrinking sharply in 2020, to pick up in 2021
RE
12:05aSaudi economy expected to contract 5.2% in 2020, grow 3.1% in 2021 (+1.0%; +2.0% in april poll)
RE
12:02aRecovery deal shows "Europe is a force for action", says EU's Michel
RE
12:02aEU SUMMIT CHAIRMAN : Decisions we have take today will transform the face of europe
RE
12:01aEuropean Union Leaders Agree on Spending Plan for Recovery -- Update
DJ
07/21Australia extends jobs support as new COVID-19 outbreaks threaten economy
RE
07/20EU COMMISSION HEAD : Tonight is a big step forward toward recovery
RE
07/20EU COMMISSION HEAD : Europe as a whole has now a big chance to come out stronger from the crisis
RE
07/20EU COMMISSION HEAD : The new budget will power the european green deal and digitalisation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2VALE S.A. : VALE S A : 07/20/2020 Vale informs on estimates update for pellets and S11D
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : U.S. adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of ..
4ISIGNTHIS LTD : iSignthis Ltd No Material Non Compliance Findings by Independent Expert
5LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S A : Growth Accelerates, Q1 Revenue Up 23%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group