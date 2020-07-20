Australia Needs Strong Growth to Address Debt When Pandemic Subsides, RBA Gov Says

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe said Tuesday that when the Covid-19 pandemic eventually eases and the time comes to address ballooning government debt, stronger economic growth will be needed to bring it under control.

"When the time does come to address the buildup of debt, the best way to do this will be through economic growth. Given that we are borrowing against future income, we will be better placed if that future income is strong," Mr. Lowe told a conference of economists.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is set to reveal the extent of the deterioration in the government's budget position on Thursday as a result of the pandemic and a massive wave of stimulus deployed to combat it.

The Australian economy has entered its first recession in 29 years as a result of the virus, pushing unemployment sharply higher.

Economists are anticipating the government to announce Thursday a budget deficit forecast for fiscal 2020-21 of more than 200 billion Australian dollars (US$140.32 billion), the biggest shortfall since the second world war.

The government announced earlier today the extension of government support for firms and the unemployed from September into next year. The spending comes as Victoria is gripped by a second wave of virus infections, with Sydney's case numbers also trending higher.

Mr. Lowe concluded his speech on a positive note, saying the Australian economy is strong.

"At some point the pandemic will pass. We have handled the health crisis better than many other countries and our economy is also faring better than many others," he said.

"Public balance sheets in Australia are also in a strong position and they have been used to deliver unprecedented monetary and fiscal support...we are making renewed progress towards full employment," Mr. Lowe said.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com