Australia, New Zealand dollars stumble at resistance as mixed data fails to cheer

SYDNEY, July 16 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars eased back on Thursday as domestic and Chinese economic
news proved too mixed to provide the impetus needed to crack
major chart resistance.
The Aussie dipped to $0.6990 having topped out at a
five-week high of $0.7038 overnight. It again stalled short of
the June peak of $0.7069, reinforcing the importance of that
barrier.
The kiwi dollar faded to $0.6556 from a top of
$0.6582 and again failed to clear resistance around $0.6600. It
still has solid support at the week's low of $0.6504.
Both tried to rally when data showed the Chinese economy
rebounded by more than expected in the June quarter, only to be
frustrated by a disappointing retail sales outcome.
Domestic figures showed employment rebounded by a record
210,800 in June as the economy reopened, but even more people
resumed looking for work so the jobless rate actually rose to
7.4%, from 7.1%.
The report had plenty for bulls and bears, with hours worked
surging a hefty 4% but all the jobs created being part time. The
future was also clouded by the lockdown of Melbourne for six
weeks as Victoria struggled to contain a new viral outbreak.
"This isn't usually an optimal mix however it does reflect
an economy getting back on its feet as employers start to
re-employ back part-time staff," said Kerry Craig, global market
strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
"Broadly these trends should continue in the months ahead,
albeit with state level differences given the level three
restrictions in place in Melbourne, as the participation rate
rises along with jobs gained."
Across in New Zealand, figures showed consumer prices fell
0.5% in the June quarter, the first drop in four years, while
annual inflation slowed to 1.5% from 2.5%.
"Recessions kill inflation and we expect inflation to
continue to fade over the remainder of this year and into next,"
said Mary Jo Vergara, an economist at Kiwibank.
"Deflationary pressure demands monetary policy to remain
expansionary for the foreseeable future," she added, predicting
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would again expand its
bond buying campaign likely in August.
The RBNZ is already committed to buying NZ$60 billion
($39.36 billion) of debt, but Kiwibank expects that to rise
toward NZ$100 billion. A term funding facility for banks could
also help lower borrowing costs, Vergara added.
($1 = 1.5244 New Zealand dollars)
