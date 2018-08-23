Australia Pacific LNG Pty : APLNG STEM Central open to the community

Media Release

Thursday 23 August 2018

Australia Pacific LNG STEM Central open to the community

Central Queensland is set for a STEM education boost with the opening of the state-of-the-art Australia Pacific LNG CQUniversity STEM Central at the Gladstone Marina campus.

STEM Central is a state-of-the-art education facility where school students, teachers and community groups can come to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The facility has six specialised learning areas that will provide hands-on experiences in the application of maths, chemistry, coding, darkroom, electrical and robotics for both academic and general community interests.

Wendy King, President ConocoPhillips Australia East, the downstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, said the investment will provide ongoing education support to the community in an increasingly technology focused future.

"ConocoPhillips, as the downstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, has a rich legacy of supporting STEM education in the region and this facility highlights our continued commitment to STEM.

"STEM Central is designed for the whole community and will enable the growth of STEM capacity in the region. Gladstone is perfectly placed to take advantage of this facility because of its focus on industry, innovation and as a recognised technical training location," Ms King said.

The state-of-the-art facility was made possible by an initial three-year sponsorship of $550,000 between Australia Pacific LNG and CQUniversity with the goal of delivering an innovative STEM facility and equipment.

