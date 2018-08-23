Log in
Australia Pacific LNG Pty : APLNG STEM Central open to the community

08/23/2018

Media Release

Thursday 23 August 2018

Australia Pacific LNG STEM Central open to the community

Central Queensland is set for a STEM education boost with the opening of the state-of-the-art Australia Pacific LNG CQUniversity STEM Central at the Gladstone Marina campus.

STEM Central is a state-of-the-art education facility where school students, teachers and community groups can come to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). The facility has six specialised learning areas that will provide hands-on experiences in the application of maths, chemistry, coding, darkroom, electrical and robotics for both academic and general community interests.

Wendy King, President ConocoPhillips Australia East, the downstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, said the investment will provide ongoing education support to the community in an increasingly technology focused future.

"ConocoPhillips, as the downstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, has a rich legacy of supporting STEM education in the region and this facility highlights our continued commitment to STEM.

"STEM Central is designed for the whole community and will enable the growth of STEM capacity in the region. Gladstone is perfectly placed to take advantage of this facility because of its focus on industry, innovation and as a recognised technical training location," Ms King said.

The state-of-the-art facility was made possible by an initial three-year sponsorship of $550,000 between Australia Pacific LNG and CQUniversity with the goal of delivering an innovative STEM facility and equipment.

ENDS

For more information: Suzanne Schulte

ConocoPhillips Senior External Affairs Advisor 0419 191 858

About Australia Pacific LNG

Australia Pacific LNG Pty Limited is an incorporated joint venture between ConocoPhillips (37.5%), Origin Energy Limited (37.5%) and Sinopec (25%). The Australia Pacific LNG project includes the development of Australia Pacific LNG's substantial natural gas resources in the Surat and Bowen Basins, a 530 km transmission pipeline, and a two train LNG facility on Curtis Island, near Gladstone. www.aplng.com.au

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is the world's largest independent E&P company based on production and proved reserves.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 17 countries, $73 billion of total assets, and approximately 11,400 employees as of Dec. 31, 2017. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,356 MBOED in 2017, and proved reserves were 5.0 billion BOE as of Dec. 31, 2017. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com

Disclaimer

Australia Pacific LNG Pty Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 07:06:04 UTC
