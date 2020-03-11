Australia Plans $11 Billion Stimulus Package in Response to Coronavirus

By David Winning and James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia said it would spend $11.42 billion to try to stave off a recession that would be its first in nearly three decades, as governments globally step up efforts to put together an economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday spending would be targeted at small- and medium-size businesses, the unemployed and pensioners, and was in addition to $1.56 billion in funding for pop-up respiratory clinics and other health-care measures announced earlier this week. The fiscal support comes less than two weeks after Australia's central bank cut interest rates to a record-low 0.50%.

The stimulus plan involves giving small- and medium-size businesses cash grants, and raising the threshold for employers to write off assets against their tax bill, among other measures.

"We're not looking to cut and paste from people's problems in other economies," Mr. Morrison said. "This is based on our diagnosis of what is happening in the Australian economy, and the best way to deal with that."

The U.S. and other countries are also weighing the merits of increased spending, building on recent moves by central banks to ease monetary policy.

President Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending bill last week funding efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus and assist response efforts across the country. The Trump administration also plans to delay the April 15 tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.

On Wednesday, Britain's government and central bank announced a rare joint stimulus plan. The Bank of England followed the Federal Reserve in cutting its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, to 0.25%, the first reduction since summer 2016. Later in the day, the U.K. government said it had earmarked up to GBP30 billion ($38.5 billion) of extra spending to combat the coronavirus for the fiscal year through March 2021.

In Europe, economists are urging governments to increase their spending to support the eurozone's economy and take some of the strain off the European Central Bank. Germany has announced some limited fiscal measures in recent days, but German officials are philosophically opposed to deficit spending and trying to smooth out fluctuations in the business cycle.

Australia's response illustrates how economies that navigated the world-wide financial crisis more than a decade ago without a recession are vulnerable to devastating shocks this time around, even as local infections of coronavirus remain low relative to countries at the center of the outbreak. On Wednesday, Australia had confirmed 112 cases of coronavirus, including three deaths.

Australia last experienced a recession in 1991 and its 28 years of economic growth is the longest continuing streak in the developed world. However, the threat of a recession has driven the Australian dollar to its lowest level in more than a decade against the greenback, and pushed its benchmark equities index into bear-market territory on Wednesday.

Around a third of Australia's exports head to China, where the coronavirus epidemic began and where measures to contain its spread disrupted production and shipments while hitting global supply chains.

"It is better to err on the side of being excessively stimulatory and then wind it back, than to do too little and lose confidence," Martin Parkinson, who helmed the Treasury Department from 2011 to 2014, said Wednesday.

Mr. Morrison is betting that protecting jobs and stoking economic activity with the stimulus plan will offset concerns among Australian voters about the health of the nation's finances. Mr. Morrison was elected in May last year on a commitment to return the budget to surplus, after heavy spending by center-left governments following the financial crisis a decade ago burdened the country with huge debts.

However, credit ratings firm S&P Global Ratings this week said a recession in the first half of this year is now likely as the coronavirus shocks an economy already bruised by bush fires and floods. It expects Australia's economy to expand by just 1.2% in 2020 before rebounding.

Tour operators in Australia have reported a sharp drop in demand for cruise vacations, business trips abroad and inbound travel in the past two weeks. The nation's flag carrier, Qantas Airways Ltd., this week said it would cut capacity on international routes by 23%, the equivalent of grounding 38 aircraft across the group. Foreign education--another key export--has been hit hard as many students were stranded overseas, especially in China.

"I think Australians are starting to come to terms with the economic implications of this," Mr. Morrison said.

