Australia Posts Bumper Trade Surplus in July

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$7.268 billion in July, compared with a surplus of A$7.977 billion in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The figure is in line with analysts' expectations of a surplus of A$7.2 billion.

The value of exports rose by 1.0% in July, while imports rose by 3.0%.

Soaring iron ore prices and rising liquefied natural gas exports to Asia are supporting record trade surpluses, which are helping the economy more broadly.

Data on Wednesday showed the economy grew by 0.5% in the second quarter from the first, with the expansion relying heavily on the improved trade performance. The country posted its first current account surplus in 44 years in the second quarter.

Still, the big trade surpluses may not last much longer as iron-ore prices have begun to fall as global supply improves. Chinese demand has also eased in a seasonally quiet period for steel production.

