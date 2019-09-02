Australia Posts First Current Account Surplus Since 1975

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia posted its first quarterly current account surplus since 1975 in the second quarter, bolstered by soaring iron-ore prices.

The surplus of A$5.853 billion comes s as Chinese demand for iron ore rises and supply is disrupted elsewhere in the world. Economists expected a surplus of A$1.5 billion for the quarter.

Yet the first current account surplus in nearly 50 years happened in the midst of a worsening trade dispute between the U.S. and China which is threatening to put the brakes on the world economy.

The improved current account balance removes a potential source of vulnerability for the economy because it signals Australia is less reliant on foreign borrowing, economists said.

Still, the surplus also points to weak consumer demand and sluggish investment locally, both of which have curbed imports.

The net exports balance is expected to add 0.6 percentage points to second quarter GDP growth, likely sparing the economy from a contraction through the quarter.

Economists expect fairly moribund growth in the quarter due to falling construction and inventories, weak investment and a reluctance among consumers to spend.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to leave official interest rates on hold at a record-low 1% later today. Still, policy makers will leave open the prospect of further interest rate cuts as the outlook for growth is sluggish.

