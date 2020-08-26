Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia Q2 business investment slide not as bad as feared, plus for GDP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 11:28pm EDT
Pedestrians walk in front of a crane and scaffolding on a construction site in central Sydney

Australian business investment fell by less-than-feared last quarter and future spending plans remained surprisingly intact in a hopeful sign the economic recession may not be as deep as forecast earlier.

During the June quarter, investment declined 5.9% to A$26.1 billion ($18.9 billion) on top of a downwardly revised 2.1% fall in the March quarter, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Thursday.

However, the outcome was far better than market forecasts for an 8.4% slump.

And, surprisingly, Australian firms seemed confident about the future, with the latest estimate for spending plans for 2020/21 at A$98.6 billion, 8.9% higher than the previous estimate.

"Both machinery and equipment investment as well as construction investment fell less than we had anticipated in Q2 which suggests that the contraction in GDP wasn't as deep as we thought," Capital Economics analyst Marcel Thieliant wrote in a note.

Second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data is due on Wednesday which will confirm Australia's first recession in three decades after output shrank in the March quarter.

In an effort to blunt the economic shock, the country's central bank has slashed interest rates to an all-time low of 0.25% and launched an "unlimited" bond buying programme while urging the government to boost fiscal support.

Following Thursday's better-than-expected report Thieliant has upgraded his GDP forecast to 4.5% contraction for the June quarter from an earlier prediction of a 6.5% slump.

"The upshot is that the outlook for capital spending isn't as gloomy as one would expect in the current environment," he noted.

($1 = 1.3808 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aSensex, Nifty rise ahead of derivatives expiry; all eyes on Fed
RE
12:07aAustralia, NZ dlrs hold gains; domestic data not so dire
RE
08/26Pandemic may push Japan banks' credit costs to crisis levels - BOJ's Suzuki
RE
08/26CHINA MAKES PROPOSAL TO U.S. IN CONCESSION TO SOLVE ACCOUNTING DISPUTE : Bloomberg
RE
08/26Oil treads water as huge Gulf of Mexico storm shuts output
RE
08/26Chinese EV maker Xpeng increases U.S. IPO size to $1.5 billion, say sources
RE
08/26Australia board sees hubs, 'concentrated content' during home summer
RE
08/26Lebanon inflation soars above 100% year-on-year in July
RE
08/26Australia Q2 business investment slide not as bad as feared, plus for GDP
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ABBOTT LABORATORIES : ABBOTT :'s Fast, $5, 15-Minute, Easy-to-Use COVID-19 Antigen Test Receives FDA Emergency..
2AFTERPAY LIMITED : AFTERPAY : adds Asia to expansion plans as annual loss halves, sales jump
3MESOBLAST LIMITED : MESOBLAST : Preliminary Final Report including Appendix 4E
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : faces new antitrust challenge from Indian online sellers - legal documents
5WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Woolworths says virus hits pubs, boosts supermarkets
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group