Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia Ramps Up Stimulus to 9.7% of GDP With A$66.1 Billion Package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 10:00pm EDT

By Stuart Condie

Australia's government has announced a second economic stimulus package worth 66 billion Australian dollars (US$38.2 billion) to mitigate the impact of coronavirus, bringing total measures to the equivalent of 9.7% of the country's gross domestic product.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday the fresh measures include support for small businesses, retirees, casual workers and others affected by the fallout from the pandemic.

The latest stimulus, unveiled against the backdrop of increasingly pessimistic economist forecasts, include A$14.1 billion in payments to welfare recipients including the unemployed and parents.

Measures worth A$31.9 billion to support small and medium-size businesses with employees include payments of between A$20,000 and A$100,000 to maintain cash flow and wages. Nonprofits are also eligible.

"We want to help businesses keep going as best they can and for as long as they can, or to pause instead of winding up their business," Mr. Morrison said, as advice against nonessential travel was widened to include domestic travel. "Our focus is on cushioning the blow and providing hope to every Australian."

The prime minister said the cabinet of national and state leaders would meet later Sunday to consider tougher social-distancing measures after the New South Wales State government was forced to close Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach. Hundreds of visitors had flouted rules limiting outdoor gatherings to 500 people.

Mr. Morrison also warned it may not be possible to convene the national parliament in Canberra at some point over the next six months, and contingencies were being developed.

"The plan is to move to a much more emergency mode operation for Parliament to ensure the primacy of the parliament is respected," Mr. Morrison said.

The federal government will also guarantee 50% of new loans issued by eligible banks to small and medium enterprises, aiming to enable A$40 billion of lending.

Individuals affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic will also be able to draw upon A$20,000 from their superannuation accounts, the previously protected funds that form the cornerstone of Australia's retirement system.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the prudential regulator had advised the early withdrawals wouldn't have a long-term impact on the superannuation industry, which is still mired in lawsuits and remediation issues stemming from wrongdoing exposed at a 2018 inquiry into the financial system.

The latest measures follow A$17.6 billion in support from the government's initial stimulus package, A$90 billion from the Reserve Bank of Australia, and A$15 billion in government business loans.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23pU.S. Senate races to agree on massive coronavirus relief package
RE
10:00pAustralia Ramps Up Stimulus to 9.7% of GDP With A$66.1 Billion Package
DJ
09:47pAmazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers
RE
09:09pDisney+ launch delayed in France, bandwidth use cut for Europe amid coronavirus
RE
07:52pVirus hit UK companies told to delay financial statements
RE
07:24pEXCLUSIVE : Goldman injects $1 billion into own money-market funds after heavy withdrawals
RE
07:23pVirus hit UK companies told to halt financial statements
RE
07:23pMillions face stay-at-home orders in U.S.
RE
06:51pOECS ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES : Bankers and eccb offer support to customers
PU
05:56pPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Meeting on economic issues
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARMAX, INC. : CARMAX : Response to COVID-19
2TARGET CORPORATION : TARGET : apologizes for selling face masks amid shortage
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : raises overtime pay for warehouse workers
4Tech Innovator UGREEN Unveils Apple-Certified Charging Accessories Outperforming Market Products in Speed a..
5TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. : TORQUE ESPORTS : US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as Worl..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group