Australia Ramps Up Stimulus to 9.7% of GDP With A$66.1 Billion Package

By Stuart Condie

Australia's government has announced a second economic stimulus package worth 66 billion Australian dollars (US$38.2 billion) to mitigate the impact of coronavirus, bringing total measures to the equivalent of 9.7% of the country's gross domestic product.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday the fresh measures include support for small businesses, retirees, casual workers and others affected by the fallout from the pandemic.

The latest stimulus, unveiled against the backdrop of increasingly pessimistic economist forecasts, include A$14.1 billion in payments to welfare recipients including the unemployed and parents.

Measures worth A$31.9 billion to support small and medium-size businesses with employees include payments of between A$20,000 and A$100,000 to maintain cash flow and wages. Nonprofits are also eligible.

"We want to help businesses keep going as best they can and for as long as they can, or to pause instead of winding up their business," Mr. Morrison said, as advice against nonessential travel was widened to include domestic travel. "Our focus is on cushioning the blow and providing hope to every Australian."

The prime minister said the cabinet of national and state leaders would meet later Sunday to consider tougher social-distancing measures after the New South Wales State government was forced to close Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach. Hundreds of visitors had flouted rules limiting outdoor gatherings to 500 people.

Mr. Morrison also warned it may not be possible to convene the national parliament in Canberra at some point over the next six months, and contingencies were being developed.

"The plan is to move to a much more emergency mode operation for Parliament to ensure the primacy of the parliament is respected," Mr. Morrison said.

The federal government will also guarantee 50% of new loans issued by eligible banks to small and medium enterprises, aiming to enable A$40 billion of lending.

Individuals affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic will also be able to draw upon A$20,000 from their superannuation accounts, the previously protected funds that form the cornerstone of Australia's retirement system.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the prudential regulator had advised the early withdrawals wouldn't have a long-term impact on the superannuation industry, which is still mired in lawsuits and remediation issues stemming from wrongdoing exposed at a 2018 inquiry into the financial system.

The latest measures follow A$17.6 billion in support from the government's initial stimulus package, A$90 billion from the Reserve Bank of Australia, and A$15 billion in government business loans.

