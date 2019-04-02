Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia Retail Sales Unexpectedly Strong in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Australian retail sales rose more than expected in February, damping concerns about the outlook for the economy as the country seeks to extend a 27-year unbroken growth streak.

Retail sales rose by 0.8% in February from a month earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. That was well above the 0.3% rise expected by economists, and follows a 0.1% increase in January.

February's result reflected a 3.5% improvement in department store sales, a 0.8% rise in food retailing and a 1.6% lift in clothing, footwear and personal accessory sales, the ABS said. The Australian dollar jumped above US$0.7080 following the data release.

Consumers are under a spotlight with the economy slowing sharply in recent quarters in line with a retreat in spending, a construction slump and falls in house prices.

Some major retailers have reported slowing sales growth or plan to close stores, underscoring worries about consumer spending. Bunnings, the home-improvement chain owned by Wesfarmers, said same-store sales grew by 4% in the six months through December, down from 9% growth the prior year. And Woolworths Group said this week that it plans on closing some stores in its struggling Big W discount department-store chain.

On Tuesday, the federal government moved to give households a helping hand with additional tax cuts for low and middle-income earners, although the fate of that assistance will depend on the outcome of a national election due next month. Some economists think the opposition Labor party will at least match the tax cuts if it gains power.

Retail sales are among several key economic indicators that help to explain why the Reserve Bank of Australia recently tacked to a neutral stance on monetary policy, having previously signaled that it expects the next move in interest rates to be up. Slack wages growth, tight credit conditions and tumbling house prices that are spreading beyond the major cities of Sydney and Melbourne are clouding the outlook.

Many economists interpreted the RBA's statement on Tuesday, accompanying its decision to keep rates unchanged at 1.50% this month, as more cautious than before. Notably, the central bank is no longer mentioning that unemployment will ease to 4.75% by the end of next year even as recent data suggest the labor market remains strong.

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WESFARMERS LTD 0.00% 34.48 End-of-day quote.7.01%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD -0.74% 30.85 End-of-day quote.5.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Conclusion of ERA investigation into Synergy's pricing behaviour
PU
09:51pAIG PAID CEO DUPERREAULT $20.9 MILLION IN 2018 : filing
RE
09:47pPG&E to name TVA's Bill Johnson as CEO
RE
09:46pPurdue's Sackler family fights 'inflammatory' Massachusetts opioid case
RE
09:42pBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : Highest food inflation in over five years
PU
09:37pTrade war, Brexit could slow developing Asia's 2019, 2020 growth - ADB
RE
09:21pAsian shares near seven-month highs, investors pause for breath
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:57pMITCH MCCONNELL : McConnell, Wyden Urge Federal Financial Regulators to Prevent Discrimination of Legal Hemp Industry
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create ..
3LIXIL GROUP CORP : LIXIL : Mrs Watanabe joins activist investors to shake up Japan Inc
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : Italy's Ferrovie calls for Alitalia two-month deadline extension - sources
5PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Announces Amendments to Standard By-L..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About