Australia Retail Sales Unexpectedly Strong in February

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Australian retail sales rose more than expected in February, damping concerns about the outlook for the economy as the country seeks to extend a 27-year unbroken growth streak.

Retail sales rose by 0.8% in February from a month earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. That was well above the 0.3% rise expected by economists, and follows a 0.1% increase in January.

February's result reflected a 3.5% improvement in department store sales, a 0.8% rise in food retailing and a 1.6% lift in clothing, footwear and personal accessory sales, the ABS said. The Australian dollar jumped above US$0.7080 following the data release.

Consumers are under a spotlight with the economy slowing sharply in recent quarters in line with a retreat in spending, a construction slump and falls in house prices.

Some major retailers have reported slowing sales growth or plan to close stores, underscoring worries about consumer spending. Bunnings, the home-improvement chain owned by Wesfarmers, said same-store sales grew by 4% in the six months through December, down from 9% growth the prior year. And Woolworths Group said this week that it plans on closing some stores in its struggling Big W discount department-store chain.

On Tuesday, the federal government moved to give households a helping hand with additional tax cuts for low and middle-income earners, although the fate of that assistance will depend on the outcome of a national election due next month. Some economists think the opposition Labor party will at least match the tax cuts if it gains power.

Retail sales are among several key economic indicators that help to explain why the Reserve Bank of Australia recently tacked to a neutral stance on monetary policy, having previously signaled that it expects the next move in interest rates to be up. Slack wages growth, tight credit conditions and tumbling house prices that are spreading beyond the major cities of Sydney and Melbourne are clouding the outlook.

Many economists interpreted the RBA's statement on Tuesday, accompanying its decision to keep rates unchanged at 1.50% this month, as more cautious than before. Notably, the central bank is no longer mentioning that unemployment will ease to 4.75% by the end of next year even as recent data suggest the labor market remains strong.

