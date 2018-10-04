Australia Trade Surplus Grows in August

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$1.604 billion in August, compared with a surplus of A$1.548 billion in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The figure was wider than analysts' expectations of a surplus of A$1.45 billion.

The value of exports rose by 1.0%, led by a 3.0% increase in iron-ore shipments. However, coal exports fell by 2%.

Monthly imports were unchanged, the ABS said.

Surging gas exports, sold commodity prices, and a weaker Australian dollar are helping to boost the trade balance.

The Australian dollar is expected to weaken further over the next year as U.S. interest rates continue to rise, while the Reserve Bank of Australia stays sidelined as it awaits a rise in wages and inflation.

Still, the outlook is uncertain given China, Australia's biggest buyer of commodities and services, is engaged in a trade dispute with the U.S.

Economists have warned that exports of iron ore, coal and natural gas may soon peak as mine and plant capacity reach their natural limits.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com