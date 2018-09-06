Log in
Australia Trade Surplus Narrows in July

09/06/2018 | 03:49am CEST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia posted a trade surplus of 1.55 billion Australian dollars in July, narrowing from June as exports were softer month over month.

Economists had expected a July surplus of A$1.45 billion, falling relative to June where the surplus was revised up to A$1.937 billion.

The value of exports fell by 1.0%, while the value of imports were unchanged, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Australia is recording strong monthly trade surpluses helped by a weaker Australian dollar this year, solid commodity prices and the expansion over the last decade recent of mining and energy exports.

Exports have contributed to strong second quarter GDP growth in 2018.

Data Wednesday showed the economy completed 27 years of uninterrupted economic expansion. Gross domestic product climbed 0.9% from the first quarter, and 3.4% from a year earlier, the fastest pace in almost six years.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

