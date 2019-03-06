Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Australia Trade Surplus Surges in January

03/06/2019 | 07:57pm EST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia posted a massive trade surplus in January, helped by a surge in exports, especially coal and iron ore.

Australia's seasonally adjusted trade surplus widened by 21% in January to A$4.549 billion, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The figure is far wider than analysts' expectations for a surplus of A$2.75 billion.

The value of exports rose 5.0% while the value of imports rose 3.0%.

The value of coal exports rose by 6.0%, while iron ore climbed 3.0%. Rural exports were up 2.0% despite a worsening drought.

On the imports side, capital goods imports rose by 12%, while consumption goods rose by 6.0%.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

