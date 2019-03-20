Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Australia Unemployment Rate Falls in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's labor market remained strong in February with the unemployment rate dropping to 4.9% on the back of a small jobs gain.

Still, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said severe flooding in northern Queensland state during February affected data collection. The ABS estimated employment growth in Townsville for the February data, and that will be revised once the March data are collected.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will nevertheless welcome the fall in unemployment which comes despite signs of a wider slowdown in the economy in the second half of 2018, with annualized GDP growth slowing to around 1% from closer to 4% in the first half.

The RBA has left interest rates on hold since mid-2016, saying that while the hiring remains robust, lowering the cash rate target from its current 1.5% would not be needed.

Employment increased by 4,600 in February, well down from recent months. Economists were expecting a 15,000 rise on-month. Full-time employment fell by 7,300 in February, while part-time jobs increased by 11,900.

After shifting to a neutral policy bias in February, the RBA says the state of the job market will determine much about whether interest rates need to be cut.

RBA Gov. Philip Lowe has said the outlook is evenly balanced, but financial markets have aggressively priced in likely interest rate cuts before the end of the year.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand down his first budget on Tuesday, amid speculation it will contain some stimulus to lift GDP growth and sweeteners to attract votes for the unpopular government ahead of a federal election expected in May.

Economists have argued that soaring iron-ore prices will have delivered the government a revenue windfall of close to A$6 billion, and that could be spent without delaying an expected return to budget surplus next year.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
09:21pOil eases from four-month high on global growth worries
RE
09:07pAustralia Unemployment Rate Falls in February
DJ
09:00pS OIL : South Korean oil refiners settle U.S. bid-rigging charges
RE
08:13pMorgan Stanley takes top spot in ranking of commodities banks
RE
05:53pAhead of Alberta vote, Canada's oil industry roots for the opposition
RE
05:37pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:31pWorld shares dip in wobbly session; pound slides, oil jumps
RE
05:26pWorld shares dip in wobbly session; pound slides, oil jumps
RE
04:25pOIL MAJOR TOTAL CEO'S COMPENSATION DROPS 17 PERCENT IN 2018 : company document
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
2Levi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
3THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope Desig..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to post steepest profit fall in 13 years on games setback
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Amnesty faults electric vehicle batteries as carbon intensive

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.