Australia Unemployment Rate Falls in February

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia's labor market remained strong in February with the unemployment rate dropping to 4.9% on the back of a small jobs gain.

Still, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said severe flooding in northern Queensland state during February affected data collection. The ABS estimated employment growth in Townsville for the February data, and that will be revised once the March data are collected.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will nevertheless welcome the fall in unemployment which comes despite signs of a wider slowdown in the economy in the second half of 2018, with annualized GDP growth slowing to around 1% from closer to 4% in the first half.

The RBA has left interest rates on hold since mid-2016, saying that while the hiring remains robust, lowering the cash rate target from its current 1.5% would not be needed.

Employment increased by 4,600 in February, well down from recent months. Economists were expecting a 15,000 rise on-month. Full-time employment fell by 7,300 in February, while part-time jobs increased by 11,900.

After shifting to a neutral policy bias in February, the RBA says the state of the job market will determine much about whether interest rates need to be cut.

RBA Gov. Philip Lowe has said the outlook is evenly balanced, but financial markets have aggressively priced in likely interest rate cuts before the end of the year.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand down his first budget on Tuesday, amid speculation it will contain some stimulus to lift GDP growth and sweeteners to attract votes for the unpopular government ahead of a federal election expected in May.

Economists have argued that soaring iron-ore prices will have delivered the government a revenue windfall of close to A$6 billion, and that could be spent without delaying an expected return to budget surplus next year.

