Australia Wages Subdued in 4Q

02/19/2019 | 07:49pm EST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Wages growth in Australia remained subdued in the fourth quarter, with the pace of increase easing from the previous three months.

Australian wages rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in the final three months of 2018 from 0.6% in the prior quarter, and rose by 2.3% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

In the private sector, wages rose by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, and rose by 2.3% from a year earlier. Public-sector wages rose by 0.6% on-quarter and increased by 2.5% from a year earlier.

Wages growth has been flat over a number of years keeping inflation subdued and interest rates at a record low of 1.5% since mid-2016.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is watching wages closely, expecting a strong jobs market eventually to result in tighter hiring conditions and higher inflation.

But the wait has been frustrating, especially given the unemployment rate has been at its lowest rate in more than seven years and indicators of job market slack have been tightening.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe recently said risks around the economy are growing both globally and locally, adding the outlook for interest rates has become more evenly balanced.

Financial markets have priced in an interest rate cut before the end of the year.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

