Australia central bank holds rates, expands bank funding scheme

SYDNEY, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on
Tuesday unexpectedly boosted the size and term for cheap funding
to lenders as the economy looked set to post to its worst
contraction since the Great Depression due to the coronavirus
pandemic.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates at 0.25%, in
a widely expected move, and said it would increase the size of
its term funding facility to around A$200 billion ($148.08
billion) at a fixed rate of 25 basis points for three years.
Banks will be able to draw up on this extra funding up until
the end of June 2021.
"This will help keep interest rates low for borrowers and
support the provision of credit by providing (banks) greater
confidence about continued access to low-cost funding," RBA
Governor Philip Lowe said in a post-meeting statement.
The RBA also hinted at further measures, while reiterating
policy rates will remain low for a long time to come.
"The Board will maintain highly accommodative settings as
long as is required and continues to consider how further
monetary measures could support the recovery," he said.
The RBA had in March slashed the cash rate to a record low
0.25% and launched an "unlimited" bond buying programme.
The bank has since bought A$66 billion of government
securities and is open to further purchases to keep three-year
yields around 0.25% until it meets its inflation and employment
goals.
The emergency support package comes as Australia finds
itself in the midst of its worst contraction since the Great
Depression and the first in three decades.
Indeed, data due to Wednesday is likely to show a record
6.0% contraction as the struggle to contain the coronavirus
pandemic shut down whole sectors of the economy.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole and Swati Pandey; Editing by Sam
Holmes)