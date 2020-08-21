Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections

SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous
state, Victoria, reported 13 new coronavirus deaths in the 24
hours to Saturday morning, authorities said, while new
infections in the hotspot state remained below 200 for the
second consecutive day.
Other than in Victoria, which accounts for over 80% of the
country's COVID-19 deaths due to a second wave of infections,
Australia has large avoided the high casualty numbers of many
nations with just under 24,500 infections and 485 deaths.
"It's great to see two days in a row under 200, certainly we
are trending down," said Brett Sutton, the state's chief health
officer.
"The best way to safeguard against a third wave is to bring
that number down to the lowest feasible, possible level."
The state, home to about one in four Australians, had
reported 179 new cases and nine deaths a day earlier, down from
over 700 a day two weeks ago.
Almost mid-way through a six-week lockdown imposed in early
August, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said he was hopeful the
toughened restrictions were working.
"It's difficult, it's painful, I know, but if we can just
stay the course then we will get to the other side of this. Then
we'll be able to open up," he said.
Meanwhile, the north eastern state of Queensland introduced
an immediate 10-people cap to all gatherings in Brisbane, its
capital, after a small outbreak was found at a youth detention
centre, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.
The state reported nine new cases on Saturday and no new
casualties, while neighboring New South Wales state, the most
populous, also reported nine new diagnoses and no deaths in the
last 24 hours.
