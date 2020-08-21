Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections

SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous
state, Victoria, reported 13 new coronavirus deaths in the 24
hours to Saturday morning, authorities said, while new
infections in the hotspot state remained below 200 for the
second consecutive day.
Other than in Victoria, which accounts for over 80% of the
country's COVID-19 deaths due to a second wave of infections,
Australia has large avoided the high casualty numbers of many
nations with just under 24,500 infections and 485 deaths.
"It's great to see two days in a row under 200, certainly we
are trending down," said Brett Sutton, the state's chief health
officer.
"The best way to safeguard against a third wave is to bring
that number down to the lowest feasible, possible level."
The state, home to about one in four Australians, had
reported 182 new infections. That followed 179 new cases and
nine deaths on Friday, down from over 700 a day two weeks ago.
Almost mid-way through a six-week lockdown imposed in early
August, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said he was hopeful the
toughened restrictions were working.
"It's difficult, it's painful, I know, but if we can just
stay the course then we will get to the other side of this. Then
we'll be able to open up," he said.
Meanwhile, the north eastern state of Queensland introduced
an immediate 10-people cap to all gatherings in Brisbane, its
capital, and surrounding regions, after a small outbreak was
found at a youth detention centre.
Queensland and neighboring New South Wales each reported
nine new cases Saturday and no new casualties, officials said.
In New Zealand, where businesses and schools in its biggest
city, Auckland, remain on lockdown amid a recent cluster of
coronavirus cases, health authorities reported six new
infections on Saturday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to
review whether to ease or extend the lockdown beyond Aug. 26, on
Monday.
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln
Feast.)