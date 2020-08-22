Australia coronavirus hotspot state records 13 new deaths, stable infections

* Victoria records second day under 200 new cases
* 10 news cases in NSW include second Marriott security
guard
* Queensland caps gatherings after detention facility
outbreak
SYDNEY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australia's second most populous
state, Victoria, reported 13 new coronavirus deaths in the 24
hours to Saturday morning, authorities said, while new
infections in the hotspot state remained below 200 for the
second consecutive day.
Other than in Victoria, which accounts for over 80% of the
country's COVID-19 deaths due to a second wave of infections,
Australia has large avoided the high casualty numbers of many
nations with about 24,500 infections and 485 deaths.
"It's great to see two days in a row under 200, certainly we
are trending down," said Brett Sutton, the state's chief health
officer. "The best way to safeguard against a third wave is to
bring that number down to the lowest feasible, possible level."
The state reported 182 new daily infections, down from over
700 a day two weeks ago.
Almost mid-way through a six-week lockdown, Victorian
premier Daniel Andrews said he was hopeful the toughened
restrictions were working.
"It's difficult, it's painful, I know, but if we can just
stay the course then we will get to the other side of this. Then
we'll be able to open up," he said.
In New South Wales, the most populous state, officials
reported 10 new cases, including a second security guard at the
Harbour Marriott Hotel, which was being used to quarantine
people returning from overseas. The man had also recently worked
at the Sheraton Grand in Sydney, state health officer Kerry
Chant told reporters.
Australia allows about 4,000 citizens to return home every
week but travellers must spend two weeks quarantined in hotels
after arrival.
Meanwhile, the north eastern state of Queensland introduced
an immediate 10-people cap to all gatherings in Brisbane, its
capital, and surrounding regions, after a small outbreak was
found at a youth detention centre. It reported nine new cases
and no new casualties.
In New Zealand, where businesses and schools in its biggest
city, Auckland, remain on lockdown amid a recent cluster of
coronavirus cases, health authorities reported six new
infections on Saturday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to
review whether to ease or extend the lockdown beyond Aug. 26, on
Monday.
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln
Feast.)