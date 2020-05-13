Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia posts surge in coronavirus-fuelled unemployment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 10:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney

Australia posted its biggest monthly jobs decline on record on Thursday because of coronavirus lockdown measures, even as the country begins to gradually ease those social distancing rules.

The jobless figures from the country's statistics office provided a stark illustration of the pandemic's effect on the national economy, which had experienced an unbroken run of growth for more than two decades.

"This is a tough day for Australia, a very tough day," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a televised media briefing. "Terribly shocking, although not unexpected."

The Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed 594,300 jobs were lost in April, the largest fall on record. The unemployment rate shot up to 6.2%, the highest since September 2015, from 5.2% in March.

That was lower than the 8.3% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, largely due to a significant decline in the number of people looking for work. Economists said the "jobseeker" payment launched by the government to help businesses retain staff during the crisis had also masked the full impact.

Graphic: Australia's Unemployment Rate Forecast in April - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jbyprjdlzpe/Australia%20April%20Unemployment%20Final.PNG

Worse is expected, with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last week forecasting unemployment to hit about 10% as the local economy shrinks by 8% in the year to June.

Australia imposed strict social distancing measures in March to tackle the pandemic, closing its borders to all non-citizens and ordering people to stay home unless on essential business. Pubs, sports centres, libraries and other public buildings were closed while cafes and restaurants were restricted to takeaway services.

Many shops and other businesses not explicitly ordered to close did so anyway in response to a drop in demand as people stayed home.

Officials have credited the lockdown measures with constraining the spread of the virus. Australia has recorded about 7,000 COVID-19 cases, including 98 deaths, significantly below the levels reported in North America and Europe.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Thursday reported just four new cases ahead of the lifting of some restrictions on Friday.

"The increase in activity does mean extra cases," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said as the state's 7 million residents prepared for the ability to leave their homes without a reason.

The federal government has a three-step plan to remove all social distancing restrictions by July, but the implementation is largely down to individual state and territory leaders.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said earlier this week that easing restrictions would increase gross domestic product by A$9.4 billion ($6.10 billion) each month.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Jane Wardell and Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55pEastern states cattle OTH rally
PU
11:55pMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Growing export prices push the value of Australian red meat exports up 20% in Q1
PU
11:46pUK plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports - FT
RE
11:37pChina likely to speed up buying of U.S. farm goods - COFCO exec
RE
11:29pTaiwan central bank says still room for further interest rate cuts
RE
11:29pChina's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
RE
11:25pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Stadtwerke München GmbH, RWE Innogy GmbH, and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/1)
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15pDAN SULLIVAN : Sullivan on Saudi Arabia's Commitment to Additional Oil Production Cut
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
3Asian stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant
4ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group