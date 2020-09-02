Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia records worst economic slump as pandemic ends golden run

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 12:20am EDT
A boat navigates Darling Harbour past the Central Business District waterfront in Sydney

Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as coronavirus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery, piling pressure on the government to keep fiscal taps open.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed the country's A$2 trillion (1.10 trillion pounds) economy shrank 7% in the three months to end-June from a 0.3% decline in the March quarter.

The country joins the United States, Japan, UK and Germany in technical recession, defined as two straight quarters of decline, in Australia's first such downturn since 1991.

"This crisis is like no other," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.

"Today's national accounts confirm the devastating impact on the Australian economy from COVID-19. Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end."

In a clear signal that the fiscal stimulus will keep flowing Frydenberg added, "our commitment to the Australian people is that we have your back. We will be with you through this crisis and...all the way out of this crisis."

The June quarter decline was also the largest in quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) since records began in 1959.

The contraction, which was deeper than median forecasts of 5.9%, comes as Australia's second most-populous state of Victoria remains in a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus while international borders are shut too.

Frydenberg said the Victoria's lockdowns would weigh "heavily" on September quarter GDP.

More than a million people have lost their jobs since March when Australia shut down entire sectors of the economy, hitting private sector demand and investments.

The government did step up with more than A$300 billion of stimulus, though Wednesday's gloomy data underlines the need for more stimulus as the recovery is expected to be uneven and bumpy.

On an annual basis, GDP declined by 6.3%.

"Looking ahead, it is clear that the path back from the COVID-19 recession will be protracted," said Sarah Hunter, chief economist for BIS Oxford Economics.

"Growth in the September quarter will be weighed down by the lockdown in Victoria, and beyond this continued health concerns, ongoing restrictions and the dialling back of income support will all weigh on the economy," Hunter added.

"We expect it to take until early 2022 for activity to return to pre-pandemic levels."

On its part, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) slashed interest rates to a record 0.25% in an emergency meeting in March and on Tuesday expanded its cheap funding facility for the country's lenders to keep low-cost credit flowing in the economy.

It has promised to provide additional support if needed.

By Swati Pandey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aAustralia records worst economic slump as pandemic ends golden run
RE
12:17aExxon weighs global job cuts after unveiling Australian lay-off plan
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:08aExxon weighs global job cuts after unveiling Australian lay-off plan
RE
12:07aSuga as Japan's next premier may be tough partner for BOJ
RE
09/02Adnoc says to retain 51% stake, maintain full ownership and control over real estate, social infrastructure assets
RE
09/02ADNOC signs $5.5 bln real estate deal with Apollo-led consortium
RE
09/02Deal will result in upfront proceeds of $2.7 bln to adnoc, expected to close before year-end, adnoc says
RE
09/02Investment to leverage rental income streams from select adnoc real estate assets, adnoc says
RE
09/02Apollo-led consortium to acquire 49% stake in abu dhabi property leasing holding company, adnoc says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC : STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Stephen Bird appointed as Chief Executive
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 million Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4GSX TECHEDU INC. : GSX TECHEDU : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
5GOLD : Gold dips as solid U.S. economic data lifts dollar
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group