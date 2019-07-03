Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia regulator sues Samsung, says water resistance ads misleading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 10:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Samsung employee arranges the new Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphones at a press event in London

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it is suing the local unit of South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, alleging it misled consumers by promoting its Galaxy smartphones as water resistant.

The suit, which if successful could result in multi-million dollar fines, centres on more than 300 advertisements in which Samsung showed its Galaxy phones being used underwater in swimming pools and the sea.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the world's largest producer of smartphones had not conducted sufficient testing to know the actual effects of fresh water or saltwater exposure on its phones.

"The ACCC alleges Samsung's advertisements falsely and misleadingly represented Galaxy phones would be suitable for use in, or for exposure to, all types of water ... when this was not the case," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

Samsung on its website said it stands by its advertising, complies with Australian law and will defend the case.

The suit is another blow for the electronics giant which suffered reputational damage in 2016 when its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones suffered a costly recall after being found fire-prone.

The firm, also the world's biggest maker of memory chips, is due to announce preliminary quarterly earnings on Friday. It is widely expected to post a profit plunge due to chip price falls.

The ACCC said consumers damaged their phones when exposing them to water and that Samsung had refused to honour warranty claims, which the company denied.

The ACCC also said Samsung's advice to some Galaxy model users that the phones were not suitable for beach or pool use suggested the firm considered water could cause damage.

"Samsung showed the Galaxy phones used in situations they shouldn't be to attract customers," Sims said. "Samsung's advertisements, we believe, denied consumers an informed choice and gave Samsung an unfair competitive advantage."

The ACCC alleges law breaches occurred in more than 300 advertisements. If proven, each breach after 1 Sept. 2018 can attract a fine of up to A$10 million (£5.59 million), triple the benefit of the conduct or as much as 10% of annual turnover.

Breaches prior to 1 Sept. 2018 can attract penalties as high as A$1.1 million.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Michael Perry and Christopher Cushing)

By Tom Westbrook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : NBN Co powers through FY19 rollout and activation targets
PU
10:33pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Address by H.E. Li Keqiang Premier of the State Council of The People's Republic of China At the Opening Ceremony of The Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2019
PU
10:32pTornado hits northeast China as more 'extreme' weather strikes
RE
10:18pAustralia regulator sues Samsung, says water resistance ads misleading
RE
10:12pBoeing makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
RE
10:07pU.S. judge blocks Qualcomm effort to put antitrust ruling on hold
RE
10:07pFacebook, privacy activist Schrems face off in July 9 court hearing
RE
09:58pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Retail turnover rises 0.1 per cent in May (Media Release)
PU
09:58pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Further slowing in job vacancies in May (Media Release)
PU
09:48pAustralian Retail Sales Rise Slightly in May
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2PRICIER GRILLS BUT CHEAPER MEAT: how Trump's trade policy plays on July 4
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support
4XINCHENGYUE HOLDINGS LTD : XINCHENGYUE : Chinese developer Future Land says chairman detained, removed from ro..
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says glitches affecting across platforms resolved

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About