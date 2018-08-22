Australia’s Sunshine Coast Selects Telensa for Smart Street Lighting Pilot

Telensa,
the market leader in connected street lighting and smart city
applications, today announced that it has been selected by Sunshine
Coast Council to deploy its PLANet intelligent street lighting
system, for a 24 month pilot in the Maroochydore City Centre
development, and in nearby Evans Street. Sunshine Coast is one of the
largest and fastest growing regional economies in Australia, and the
Maroochydore City Centre development will create a new capital city for
the region with smart technology embedded from the outset. The Telensa
pilot will demonstrate the social, environmental and financial benefits
of adaptive street lighting. It will also show the potential for adding
smart city sensors such as for air quality, traffic analytics and waste
monitoring. The system is due to be deployed in September.
Telensa PLANet is an end-to-end smart street lighting system, consisting
of wireless nodes connecting individual lights, a dedicated wireless
network owned by the city, and a central management application. The
system pays for itself in reduced energy and maintenance costs, improves
quality of service through automatic fault reporting, and has the
capacity to turn streetlight poles into hubs for smart city sensors.
With more than 1.5 million lights connected, Telensa PLANet is the
world’s most popular connected streetlight system.
“By making our streetlights smart, Telensa will help us reduce costs and
improve the streetlighting experience, as well as providing a platform
for smart sensor applications,” said Sunshine Coast Council’s Economic
Development and Innovation Portfolio Councillor, Steve Robinson. “This
deployment is another example of the Council’s commitment to intelligent
infrastructure that delivers a safer, smarter, and more efficient
environment for our citizens.”
The CEO of SunCentral, the company overseeing design and delivery of the
new Maroochydore City Centre, said the goal was to create a Central
Business District (CBD) for the future that would remain cutting edge
for many years to come. “With no legacy infrastructure to remove or
replace on the 53-hectare greenfield site, we have a unique opportunity
to create a CBD with unprecedented communications and technological
abilities,” SunCentral CEO John Knaggs said.
“We’re delighted to be working with Sunshine Coast Council to make
street lighting in Maroochydore smarter and more efficient, with a
system that will be responsive to citizens’ needs for decades to come,”
said Will Gibson, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Telensa.
“We’re looking forward to working together on a new generation of
low-cost smart sensor applications, enabled by the city’s lighting
network.”
About Telensa
Telensa® makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around
the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services
for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world’s most deployed smart
streetlight solution, with a footprint of more than 1.5 million lights.
Building on the compelling business case for its smart streetlighting,
the company provides cities and utilities with an open, low-cost
platform to add multiple sensor applications.
Telensa will be exhibiting at the Australian Smart Light Summit 2018,
September 11-12 in Melbourne. Keith Henry, Telensa's Technical Sales
Manager ANZ will be presenting. For further details visit http://www.lightingconference.com.au/
