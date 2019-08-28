Australia's Data center floor space grows by more than 11% every year and the market is expected to keep rising until 2024

New builds from local and global data center specialist providers.
Strong local demand has seen significant investment in new builds from both local data center specialist providers and global data specialist providers such as Equinix.
New providers such as Airtrunk and Data Exchange Network are entering the local market.
Strong growth is predicted to continue over the next five years to 2024.
The top category of data center providers in Australia are data center specialist providers, which indicates the level of maturity in the Australian market. As the Australian data center market has matured, IT Service Providers and telcos, have been retreating from the market.
The Australian Data Centers report is available here. For an interview with an analyst feel free to contact me at iguettou@budde.com.au.
Australia Data Center Floor Space and Forecast - 2015-2020
