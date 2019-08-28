Log in
Australia's Data center floor space grows by more than 11% every year and the market is expected to keep rising until 2024

08/28/2019 | 06:59am EDT

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuddeComm has released a series of country reports on data centers and analysts found that Australia has progressed to now be one of the four major sub-markets for data centers in Asia alongside Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.

Key developments include:

  • Emergence of Melbourne as a second key Australian data center hub:

Both Sydney and Melbourne have developed to become regional hubs for large enterprises across a range of industries.

  • Cloud providers are the fastest growing segment of most Australian data center providers.

There is a growing demand from corporate and government organisations and this places pressure on data center providers that focus on co-location, especially for wholesale data centre providers.

  • A large amount of data center capacity has been added over the last 2 years.

This leads to lower than average occupancy rates in the short-term and is placing downward pressure on pricing.

A graph accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c292f92a-6f12-4216-92b4-2f09136547c2

  • New builds from local and global data center specialist providers.

Strong local demand has seen significant investment in new builds from both local data center specialist providers and global data specialist providers such as Equinix.

New providers such as Airtrunk and Data Exchange Network are entering the local market.

  • Strong growth is predicted to continue over the next five years to 2024.

The top category of data center providers in Australia are data center specialist providers, which indicates the level of maturity in the Australian market. As the Australian data center market has matured, IT Service Providers and telcos, have been retreating from the market.

The Australian Data Centers report is available here. For an interview with an analyst feel free to contact me at iguettou@budde.com.au.

About BuddeComm:

Paul Budde Communication is an independent research and consultancy company, focusing on the telecommunications market and its role within the digital economy. We specialise in high-level strategic and statistical research and provide consultancy services to international agencies, governments and businesses. The research offered by BuddeComm’s worldwide network of researchers and analysts encompasses 190 countries, 500 companies and 200 discrete technologies and applications. For more information, please visit http://www.budde.com.au.

Media Contact:

Intissar Guettou

iguettou@budde.com.au

Australia Data Center Floor Space and Forecast - 2015-2020

© GlobeNewswire 2019
