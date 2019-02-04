Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Australia's December Trade Surplus Widens Sharply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 07:52pm EST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$3.68 billion in December, helped by a sharp drop in imports.

The figure is much wider than analysts' expectations of a surplus of A$2.3 billion. The value of imports fell by 6% in December, while exports fell by 2%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

Iron ore and coal exports both fell in December, while there were substantial falls in major import categories.

A surge in gas exports to Asia and strong prices for major exports like coal and iron ore have given Australia's trade balance of a big lift in 2019.

The Australian dollar also fell by around 10% in 2018, a welcome boost to export competitiveness at a time of rising trade tensions.

Still, concerns are rising around the trade outlook as China's economy slows and trade tensions between it and the U.S. remain far short of resolution.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
08:07pU.S. oil prices edge up on tightening global supply
RE
07:52pAustralia's December Trade Surplus Widens Sharply
DJ
06:04pUSDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Feb 4
DJ
05:40pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:28pCanadian dollar dips with oil but clings to most of 2019 gains
RE
04:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15pEnergy Flat as Oil Futures Hold Near Highs -- Energy Roundup
DJ
03:44pOil slides on disappointing U.S. data after hitting two-month high
RE
03:30pOil Falls From Two-Month High on Stronger Dollar
DJ
03:30pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Feb 4
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
2VERITAS PHARMA INC : VERITAS PHARMA : to Proceed with Share Consolidation
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : aims to speed 737 jet production in early June -sources
4NAVITAS LIMITED : NAVITAS : FY19 Half Year Results Investor Presentation
5ABERDEEN STANDARD ASIA FOCUS PLC : ABERDEEN STANDARD ASIA FOCUS : Stand. Asia - Net Asset Value(s)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.