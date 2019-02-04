Australia's December Trade Surplus Widens Sharply

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$3.68 billion in December, helped by a sharp drop in imports.

The figure is much wider than analysts' expectations of a surplus of A$2.3 billion. The value of imports fell by 6% in December, while exports fell by 2%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

Iron ore and coal exports both fell in December, while there were substantial falls in major import categories.

A surge in gas exports to Asia and strong prices for major exports like coal and iron ore have given Australia's trade balance of a big lift in 2019.

The Australian dollar also fell by around 10% in 2018, a welcome boost to export competitiveness at a time of rising trade tensions.

Still, concerns are rising around the trade outlook as China's economy slows and trade tensions between it and the U.S. remain far short of resolution.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com