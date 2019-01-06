Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Australia's Healius snubs China's Jangho for $1.2 billion bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 10:00pm EST

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian medical centre operator Healius Ltd on Monday rejected a A$1.7 billion ($1.21 billion) buyout approach from China's Jangho Group Co Ltd, denting its shares but leaving investors hoping for a higher offer.

The second-largest employer of Australian physicians took four days to reject the proposal from its major shareholder to buy the shares it did not already own, saying the approach was "opportunistic and fundamentally undervalues Healius."

But shares of Healius, formerly known as Primary Health Care, held above the price they were trading at before the Chinese construction materials company made its approach, a sign that investors remained hopeful of a more compelling bid.

The shares were down 3 percent at A$2.66 by mid-session on Monday compared with Jangho's A$3.25 indicative offer price, but still higher than the A$2.25 last closing price before the Chinese firm made its approach.

"These sorts of things are always just opening gambits," said Morgans Stockbroking analyst Scott Power.

"If (Jangho) is serious they'll come back and keep pushing. It's early days in these takeover negotiations."

Jangho owns 16 percent of Healius, not enough to block a rival bidder, Power said.

Jangho was not immediately available for comment.

The proposal to buy Australia's second-biggest medical centre operator highlights the interest Chinese investors have in health-related companies, which are seen as high-quality assets with possible use back home, where an ageing population is straining existing services.

That interest has coincided with a difficult stretch for Australian health stocks which have been battered by concerns about tightening government subsidies and soft consumer spending. Hospital operator Healthscope Ltd is also fielding foreign takeover approaches following a decline in its share price.

In 2015, Beijing-headquartered Jangho paid $200 million for Australia's biggest eye care provider, Vision Eye Institute Ltd.

If Jangho did buy Healius, it would be one of the mainland's biggest healthcare plays in Australia. But it would need to clear the cross-border merger-and-acquisitions regulators of both countries.

($1 = 1.4063 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye in SYDNEY and Aditya Soni in BENGALURU; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Byron Kaye
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEALIUS LTD 0.00%-End-of-day quote.-29.01%
HEALTHSCOPE LTD 0.45% 2.22 End-of-day quote.-0.45%
JANGHO GROUP CO LTD 0.55% 7.29 End-of-day quote.-2.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:06pASUS : Announces ZenBook S13 (UX392)
BU
11:01pASUS : Announces ZenBook 14 (UX431)
BU
11:00pASUS : ROG Announces New Strix XG HDR Gaming Monitor Lineup
BU
11:00pASUS : and ASUS : Republic of Gamers (ROG) Products Honored Again with CES 2019 Innovation Awards
BU
10:59pELON MUSK : Tesla to break ground on Shanghai Gigafactory today, CEO Musk says
RE
10:59pWILLIS TOWERS WATSON : Simon Weaver appointed Head of Australasia for Willis Towers Watson
PU
10:51pRYANAIR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc - RYAAY
BU
10:51pCOSTCO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Costco Wholesale Corporation - COST
BU
10:51pRIBBON COMMUNICATIONS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Ribbon Communications, Inc. - RBBN
BU
10:49pAIRASIA BERHAD : Thai AirAsia Places 8th in the World among Low-Cost Carriers by On-Time Performance, Highest Among Low-Cost Carriers in Thailand
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla to break ground on Shanghai Gigafactory today, CEO Musk says
2Solasia Initiates Phase III Program for PledOx® in Japan
3Samsung Bioepis Partners with 3SBio to Expand Biosimilar Business into China
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Start-ups hopeful as China readies Nasdaq-style tech board
5TOKUYAMA CORPORATION : TOKUYAMA : A New Year's Message(81KB)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.