Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia's NAB cuts 300 staff over wrongdoing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 04:27am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The National Australia Bank logo is seen on a branch in central Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - About 300 staff of National Australia Bank have been fired or left the company as a result of internal investigations into wrongdoing, Chief Executive Andrew Thorburn said on Friday, following public revelations of misconduct across the sector.

Thorburn said he was ashamed of the bank's behavior and admitted he had been wrong to oppose a commission of inquiry which has exposed scandal after scandal in the country's greed-driven banking culture.

"It's been a particularly difficult and shameful year," Thorburn told a parliamentary committee in his first public comments since the quasi-judicial inquiry began hearing evidence of financial sector wrongdoing earlier this year.

More than 1,200 staff had been questioned about their adherence to the bank's code of conduct as part of the internal probe, he said. Seven hundred of those questioned were found wanting and over 300, or less than 1 percent of total staff, were "either terminated or have left," Thorburn said.

"If there's anybody who's committed a fraud or absolute clear misconduct they're terminated immediately and files in many cases are handed straight to police," he said.

A NAB spokeswoman declined to provide further detail about which department the staff worked for or what jobs they held.

Thorburn added however that "very few" of the terminations were at executive level. NAB has slashed executive pay and announced the departure of its top consumer banking executive last month after the inquiry uncovered misdeeds in his department.

The comments encapsulate just how far the sector has shifted, from defiance before the explosive inquiry began in February, to contrition and apology. Thorburn was the fourth boss of a major bank to appear before the committee in recent weeks, and the fourth to express regret at past misdeeds.

Last week, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group head told the committee his bank had fired more than 200 staff for wrongdoing. The heads of Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp were also apologetic.

NABBED

The powerful public inquiry heard NAB's wealth management arm had charged hundreds of thousands of retirees for financial advice they never received.

The banks, including NAB, have now set aside hundreds of millions of dollars for refunds, legal costs and compliance charges arising from the inquiry.

The gusher of scandals and malfeasance uncovered, and the expectation that fines and regulations will follow has already knocked almost A$55 billion ($39 billion) from the market cap of the big four banks, and Thorburn said it had spooked international investors.

"They're probably requiring higher prices for us to borrow the money or they're a little more reluctant to get as heavily involved at the moment," he said.

NAB shares edged 0.3 percent lower on Friday, in line with the broader market <.AXJO>.

Separately on Friday, the head of Australia's corporate watchdog said banks were still too slow to respond to concerns about potential breaches.

"Whilst we are hearing important acknowledgements from leaders of financial institutions about change, such change is not happening as quickly as it should," Australian Securities and Investments Commission Chairman James Shipton told a separate parliamentary committee.

"ASIC is still experiencing slow and delayed responses from financial institutions and, in some cases, overly technical responses aimed at delay."

($1 = 1.4092 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Tom Westbrook and Colin Packham
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP 0.27% 25.88 End-of-day quote.-11.52%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -2.09% 67.22 End-of-day quote.-18.31%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. -1.58% 25.74 End-of-day quote.-13.76%
WESTPAC BANKING CORP 0.30% 26.69 End-of-day quote.-16.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:33aChina's real estate investment slows in September as caution sinks in
RE
06:33aChina economic growth slips to weakest since 2009, demand ebbs as trade war bites
RE
06:17aJapan finance minister says U.S. currency report won't restrict forex policy
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:13aEuro weak as Italian budget raises EU political risks, yen weakens
RE
06:13aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Economy Stayed Generally Stable with Further Economic Restructuring and Upgrade in the First Three Quarters of 2018
PU
06:08aEuro weak as Italian budget raises EU political risks, yen weakens
RE
05:43aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, B&R countries seek deeper cooperation on energy
PU
05:31aChina economic growth slumps to weakest since 2009, demand ebbs as trade war bites
RE
05:31aINSTANT VIEW : China's third quarter GDP rises 6.5 percent year-on-year, slowest since 2009
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2Asia shares slide further as weak China growth adds to woes
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
4ALTAGAS LTD : ALTAGAS : Announces the Filing of the Final Prospectus and Pricing for the Initial Public Offeri..
5EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. : Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.