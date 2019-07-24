Australia's Queensland Government Expands FIFO Ban to More Mining Projects

By Rob Taylor



Australia's Queensland state government has added eight large mining projects to a list banning 100% fly-in, fly-out workforces amid an intensifying political backlash against so-called FIFO resource workers.

While resource companies say FIFO workers contain costs, many residents and lawmakers say they put health and community services under strain, while reducing local job opportunities.

Queensland's center-left government has now crimped FIFO for the Baralaba North Mine, the Barbara Project, Bauxite Hills Mine, Century Zinc Mine, Cook Colliery, Mount Colin Mine, the Mungana Mine and the Olive Downs Mine.

Wednesday's decision takes to 69 the number of large resource projects--those with 100 or more operational workers--that are barred from using 100% FIFO teams.

