Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia's Queensland Government Expands FIFO Ban to More Mining Projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 01:36am EDT

By Rob Taylor

Australia's Queensland state government has added eight large mining projects to a list banning 100% fly-in, fly-out workforces amid an intensifying political backlash against so-called FIFO resource workers.

While resource companies say FIFO workers contain costs, many residents and lawmakers say they put health and community services under strain, while reducing local job opportunities.

Queensland's center-left government has now crimped FIFO for the Baralaba North Mine, the Barbara Project, Bauxite Hills Mine, Century Zinc Mine, Cook Colliery, Mount Colin Mine, the Mungana Mine and the Olive Downs Mine.

Wednesday's decision takes to 69 the number of large resource projects--those with 100 or more operational workers--that are barred from using 100% FIFO teams.

Write to Rob Taylor at rob.taylor@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36aAustralia's Queensland Government Expands FIFO Ban to More Mining Projects
DJ
01:16aWILBUR ROSS : Ross
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Partners to Increase Access to Clean Energy in Tonga's Outer Islands
PU
01:15aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Papua New Guinea Accedes to New York Convention on Arbitration
PU
01:10aNMMA NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : and Hundreds of Business and Agriculture Groups Urge Congress to Pass USMCA
PU
12:30aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Thakshilawa Educational Programme - Financial Markets in Sri Lanka and it's Recent Developments
PU
12:17aMalaysia Inflation Picked Up in June
DJ
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : second quarter hammered by Takata, diesel charges
4COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : confirms 2019 outlook despite cooling economy
5NEXANS : NEXANS: Nexans Posts a Solid Performance for the First Half 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group