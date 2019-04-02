Australia's RBA Cash Rate Target Unchanged at 1.5%

By Rachel Pannett



SYDNEY--Australia's central bank held its ground in the face of a deepening property downturn and credit squeeze, keeping interest rates unchanged Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia left the cash rate at 1.5%, as widely expected by markets and economists.

"The board will continue to monitor developments and set monetary policy to support sustainable growth in the economy and achieve the inflation target over time," Governor Philip Lowe said.

The central bank is under growing pressure to cut interest rates-ending a 2-1/2 year pause-to counter tensions in an economy that has navigated 27 years of uninterrupted annual economic growth. Hiring is strong and unemployment is low; but on the other hand lending is weak, the housing market is in a funk and consumption is cooling.

House prices in Sydney, the commercial capital, have fallen 13.9% from their July 2017 peak, marking the worst fall since an early 1980s recession. Melbourne prices are down 10.3% from their November 2017 high.

The economy very nearly stalled in the second half of 2018, with annualized growth dropping to about 1%, down from 4% in the first half of the year. Many economists are factoring in a rate cut by the year's end.

The steady rate decision comes as Canberra is set to unveil as much as 6 billion Australian dollars (US$4.3 billion) in economic stimulus in an annual budget due later Tuesday, as a circuit breaker for both the unpopular government and the economy.

The conservative government has already announced A$13 billion in tax cuts, effective in the new fiscal year beginning on July 1, while the last budget update in December had scope for another A$9 billion in personal income tax cuts, potentially providing a lifeline to Prime Minister Scott Morrison's coalition ahead of elections in May.

-Write to Rachel Pannett at rachel.pannett@wsj.com