Australia's RBA Doesn't Expect Substantial Growth in Mortgage Arrears

By Robb M. Stewart

Australia's central bank doesn't forecast an economic downturn for the country or any substantial increase in households falling behind on mortgage repayments, despite arrears hitting a decade high, a central bank official said.

Non-performing loans currently pose little risk to the health of financial companies in the country, though the rise in arrears warrants scrutiny, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Gov. Guy Debelle said in the text of a speech delivered in Sydney on Friday.

Arrears rates have been increasingly steadily over recent years, though at 1% the stress is low by both historical and international standards, Mr. Debelle, who is also the chairman of the RBA's risk management committee, said.

Still, while the national rate is low, households in some parts of the country are finding it harder to keep up with repayments, he said. The biggest increases in loan arrears has been in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, where the economies have been weaker and the unemployment rate has risen, he said.

Mr. Debelle said it was unlikely that the national arrears rate would increase substantially given improvements in lending standards, and recent reductions in interest rates which would ease the burden on indebted households and support employment, and the housing market more generally.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com