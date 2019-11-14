Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia's RBA Doesn't Expect Substantial Growth in Mortgage Arrears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 09:44pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

Australia's central bank doesn't forecast an economic downturn for the country or any substantial increase in households falling behind on mortgage repayments, despite arrears hitting a decade high, a central bank official said.

Non-performing loans currently pose little risk to the health of financial companies in the country, though the rise in arrears warrants scrutiny, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Gov. Guy Debelle said in the text of a speech delivered in Sydney on Friday.

Arrears rates have been increasingly steadily over recent years, though at 1% the stress is low by both historical and international standards, Mr. Debelle, who is also the chairman of the RBA's risk management committee, said.

Still, while the national rate is low, households in some parts of the country are finding it harder to keep up with repayments, he said. The biggest increases in loan arrears has been in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, where the economies have been weaker and the unemployment rate has risen, he said.

Mr. Debelle said it was unlikely that the national arrears rate would increase substantially given improvements in lending standards, and recent reductions in interest rates which would ease the burden on indebted households and support employment, and the housing market more generally.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45pKAROON ENERGY : "Stena Forth" Drillship Contract signed
PU
10:34pQantas completes 'double sunrise' test flight from London to Sydney
RE
10:25pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : publishes Electricity Transmission Ring-fencing Discussion Paper
PU
10:20pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Real Estate Development and Sales in the First Ten Months of 2019
PU
10:20pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods Went Up by 7.2 percent in October 2019
PU
10:15pPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : International Energy Agency report shows major role for natural gas
PU
10:06pBoeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says
RE
10:04pAlibaba praises Hong Kong at start of retail campaign for $13 billion listing
RE
10:00pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Cuba, China ink radio, TV cooperation deal
PU
09:58pNIKKEI : Scorecard of Japan's 'Abenomics' stimulus policies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: Eurazeo hires JPMorgan to exit car rental group Europcar - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group