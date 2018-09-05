Australia's Record-Beating Economic Growth Continues -- Update

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia's economy completed 27 years of uninterrupted economic expansion in the second quarter, with solid growth lifted by consumer spending and government-led infrastructure programs.

Gross domestic product climbed 0.9% from the first quarter, and 3.4% from a year earlier, the fastest pace in almost six years, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday.

Economists had expected 0.7% growth on quarter and a 2.8% rise on-year.

The key drivers were household consumption, construction, exports, and mining. Coal-mining logged its biggest contribution since 2014.

Momentum has built across the economy despite a worsening drought, with government budget revenues set to swell ahead of an election due by May 2019.

However, challenges are growing for the resource-rich economy as the Trump administration in the U.S. stokes trade tensions with China and turbulence roils some emerging markets, threatening to slow world growth.

Locally, house prices are in retreat, with Sydney feeling most of the pain. This is fanning fears that consumer spending, a key engine of the economy, could buckle as the individual wealth effect fades.

The household savings ratio has dropped to its lowest level since just before the global financial crisis, a sure sign that household budgets remain under considerable strain.

There's also little light in terms of a recovery in wages growth, a problem that has lingered for a number of years.

Still, Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe remains optimistic that Australia will grow at 3% this year and the next, enough to keep unemployment falling and stoking inflation over time.

The RBA has held interest rates at record lows for two years, with Mr. Lowe saying Tuesday that a tightening of the policy screws is still "way off."

"With house prices falling, credit conditions tightening, and the support from the global economy fading, the second half of the year probably won't be quite as good," said Paul Dales, chief economist at Capital Economics.

Pressure is also building on homeowners with several small, and one large bank raising mortgage interest rates in response to higher wholesale funding costs. Westpac, one of the country's big-four banks, raised its mortgage interest rate last week, with the remaining three banks expected to follow in time.

However, consumers are getting a boost from solid hiring which saw the unemployment rate approach a 6-year-low in July. The mining sector is being supported by robust commodity prices and the expansion of liquefied natural gas exports.

If trade tensions rock China's economy, Australia's exporters of iron, coal and gas are expecting the world's second largest economy to announce stimulus spending.

The Australian dollar has been falling in 2018 due to the rocky global environment, but the slide has been welcomed by the RBA and exporters.

A leadership battle in August saw Malcolm Turnbull tossed out as Prime Minister, and replaced by his former Treasurer Scott Morrison. The upheavals in the ruling Liberal Party were not welcomed by voters, with support for the government plummeting in opinion polls, raising the prospect of a Labor Government.

With an election due by May 2019, the political environment could also weigh on growth.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com