Australia's Trade Surplus Hits Record High in May

07/02/2019 | 09:49pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Surging commodity prices and a weaker Australian dollar have helped to lift Australia's trade surplus to a record A$5.745 billion in May, bringing closer the country's first current account surplus since the 1970s.

The May result compared with a surplus of A$4.820 billion in April, and was driven by a 13% rise in prices of commodities such as iron ore, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. The value of exports rose by 4%, while imports rose by 1%.

Prices for Australia's biggest exports have surged over recent months, with iron ore trading at its highest levels in 5 years as a result of global supply disruptions.

The Australian dollar has also declined this year as the Reserve Bank of Australia moved to cut official interest rates for the first time since 2016.

The RBA lowered its official cash rate to a record low 1.00%, from 1.25% on Tuesday, with Governor Philip Lowe indicating he is prepared to cut again if slack in the job market remains elevated and inflation stays moribund.

The Australian dollar now trades below US$0.7000, compared to US$0.7500 a year ago.

Write to djnews.sydney@dowjones.com

