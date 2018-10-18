Log in
Australia's Unemployment Rate Falls Sharply

10/18/2018 | 02:58am CEST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's unemployment rate fell sharply in September as the number of people seeking work declined.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.0% from 5.3% in August. Economists had expected the rate to be unchanged.

The number of people employed rose by 5,600, compared with an expected rise of 15,000, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The number of people in full-time work rose by 20,300 while those in part-time work fell by 14,700.

Participation in the workforce fell to 65.4% in September from 65.7% in August, and a consensus expectation of 65.7%.

Unemployment has now fallen to what the Reserve Bank of Australia estimates is the so-called natural rate of unemployment. A move below this rate would be expected to see wages rise and inflation increase, two things the central bank has said are needed before it will raise interest rates.

Flat wages growth and benign inflation readings have kept interest rates at record lows for more than two years.

Still, recent commentary from the central bank has pointed toward the probability that the next move in interest rates will be up.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

