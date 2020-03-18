By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australia's unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in February, despite the bush fires over December and January taking a big toll on key areas of the economy like tourism and farming.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in February from 5.3% in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Employment rose by 26,700 over the month with full-time employment climbing 6,700 and part-time employment increasing by 20,000.

However, the fall in the jobless rate is expected to quickly reverse over coming months, as the impact of the coronavirus shutdown in many economies is felt locally.

The ANZ bank forecast Thursday that the jobless rate would rise to 7.8% this year, as growth across the economy craters in the first half of the year, bringing on the country's first recession since the early 1990s.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to deliver an emergency interest rate cut in the coming hours, its second this month, and roll out a form of quantitative easing.

The official interest rate cut will take the RBA's benchmark rate down to a record low of 0.25% from 0.50% at present, a threshold the central bank earlier identified as the lowest the interest rates could fall to, before alternative policy measures would be required.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe is expected to announce yield curve targets backed by bond buying. The RBA has already moved this week to support liquidity in the credit markets.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is also preparing to announce a further fiscal stimulus package to support business and protect jobs. That will follow an 18 billion Australian dollars (US$10.4 billion)stimulus announced last week.

