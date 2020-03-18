Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Australia's Unemployment Rate Fell Unexpectedly in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:05pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in February, despite the bush fires over December and January taking a big toll on key areas of the economy like tourism and farming.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in February from 5.3% in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Employment rose by 26,700 over the month with full-time employment climbing 6,700 and part-time employment increasing by 20,000.

However, the fall in the jobless rate is expected to quickly reverse over coming months, as the impact of the coronavirus shutdown in many economies is felt locally.

The ANZ bank forecast Thursday that the jobless rate would rise to 7.8% this year, as growth across the economy craters in the first half of the year, bringing on the country's first recession since the early 1990s.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to deliver an emergency interest rate cut in the coming hours, its second this month, and roll out a form of quantitative easing.

The official interest rate cut will take the RBA's benchmark rate down to a record low of 0.25% from 0.50% at present, a threshold the central bank earlier identified as the lowest the interest rates could fall to, before alternative policy measures would be required.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe is expected to announce yield curve targets backed by bond buying. The RBA has already moved this week to support liquidity in the credit markets.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is also preparing to announce a further fiscal stimulus package to support business and protect jobs. That will follow an 18 billion Australian dollars (US$10.4 billion)stimulus announced last week.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
09:05pAustralia's Unemployment Rate Fell Unexpectedly in February
DJ
03:58pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain
DJ
03:36pCanada's Kinross gold mine in Russia on lockdown after coronavirus suspected
RE
01:47pMILK CLASS III DA CMR FLOOR /C1 : Panic buying forces British supermarkets to ration food
RE
12:09pFarmers Brace for Fallout From Visa Suspensions
DJ
10:30aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at 2.0M
10:15aExisting Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
06:08aSouth Korea's KOCOPIA buys about 60,000 tonnes corn
RE
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:27aGoldman Sachs cuts second-quarter Brent crude oil forecast to $20/bbl
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
3GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD : GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds
4Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : will suspend U.S. production through April 6

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group