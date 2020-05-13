Log in
Australia's Unemployment Rate Rises to 6.2% in April

05/13/2020 | 10:36pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's unemployment rate rose to 6.2% in April with the economy shedding 600,000 jobs, as the impact of the lockdowns due to Covid-19 prompted widespread closures of firms, with big employers like tourism and accommodation being the hardest hit.

The rise in unemployment was however lower than the 8.2% forecast by economists.

There were 594,300 fewer people employed in the month, according to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Around 489,800 people left the job market. The larger than usual number of employed and unemployed people leaving the job market resulted in an unprecedented fall in the participation rate by 2.4% to 63.5%, said Bjorn Jarvis, head of labor statistics at ABS.

"This means there was a high number of people without a job who didn't or couldn't actively look for work or weren't available for work," he said.

Total hours worked fell by around 9.2% in March and April, he said adding that about 1 in 5 people employed in March either left employment or had their hours reduced between March and April.

The underemployment rate rose to a record high 13.7%, up 4.9 percentage points.

Australia's economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, with GDP growth expected to be down 10% in the first half of the year, and the unemployment rate forecast to rise to 10% by midyear.

Total job losses is widely expected to reach one million this year.

The government has deployed a significant fiscal stimulus to support the economy, including a A$130 billion wage subsidy scheme.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

