Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia's Unemployment Rises in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 09:51pm EDT

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's unemployment rate rose in August reflecting a slowdown in the economy, and adding to a fast-growing case for interest rates to be cut further in coming months.

Unemployment rose to a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in August from 5.2% in July, as employment growth of 34,700 over the month was outpaced by a jump in the number of people seeking work. Economists had expected an unemployment rate of 5.2% in August, with 20,000 jobs added to the economy.

Rising unemployment will alarm the RBA which cut interest rates in June and July saying it needed to see faster GDP growth and a fall in the jobless rate to 4.5% to spark wages growth and nudge inflation higher.

Full-time job creation fell 15,500 in August, while part-time increased by 50,200, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

Australia's economy grew at its slowest annual pace since 2009 in the second quarter, with a big contribution from export growth keeping the result respectable.

The economy has been sluggish since mid-2018 as consumer spending has slowed due to years of weak wages growth and a big jump in household debt.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said recently that he sees signs of a "gentle turning point" for the economy. The RBA cut interest rates for the first time since 2016 this year, and the government rolled out income tax cuts, amid hopes the tonic would help to spur more confidence and spending.

-Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:13pGrab-backer Vertex closes fourth SE Asian fund at $305 million
RE
11:02pBOJ keeps policy steady, signals chance of easing in October
RE
10:54pHong Kong central bank follows Fed cut, hopes for calm amid protests
RE
10:45pTrump and California go to war over clean cars
RE
10:23pOil prices settle after turbulent week as Saudi Arabia reassures on output
RE
10:17pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Construction on China-Russia cross-border logistics hub begins
PU
10:07pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Trend unemployment rate 5.3% (Media Release)
PU
10:07pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Australia's population grew by 1.6 per cent (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TAR..
2MARKEL CORPORATION : MARKEL : Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Cash Tender Offers
3Zuckerberg Heads to Capitol Hill to Push His Version of Web Regulation -- Update
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : French power output down 8% as workers strike over restructuri..
5DISH NETWORK CORPORATION : AT&T, Dish not in talks over DirecTV deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group