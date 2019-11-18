Log in
Australia's Woodside sketches out next decade of growth

11/18/2019 | 06:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO - The Woodside Petroleum gas plant is seen at sunset in Burrup, in the Pilbarra region of Western Australia

Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Tuesday laid out plans to triple its gas and oil reserve base which will come from more than $36 billion worth of projects in Australia, Senegal and Myanmar over the next seven years.

Key to that growth will be decisions to go ahead with the Sangomar oil project off Senegal by the end of this year, Scarborough gas project off Western Australia in early 2020 and the massive Browse gas project in the first half of 2021.

Those projects all together will help Woodside expand its production by 6% a year over the next decade, Coleman said.

"We believe we now have a compelling growth story," Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman told analysts at a briefing in Sydney.

The Scarborough project took a big step forward this week, with Woodside and its partner BHP Group agreeing on a tolling price for processing gas from the Scarborough field through Woodside's Pluto LNG plant.

To help fund the huge spending plans, Woodside said on Tuesday it would look to sell a 50% stake in the new 5 million tonnes a year processing unit it will be adding at the Pluto plant.

At the same time Woodside plans to sell down its 75% stake in Scarborough, but Chief Financial Officer Sherry Duhe said the company would not rush into a sale, looking to make sure it gets the best value. BHP plans to maintain its stake at 25%, having given up an option to increase its stake to 35%, the company said in emailed comments.

Woodside confirmed that costs on the Sangomar project in Senegal had increased by 40% to $4.2 billion, as previously reported by its minority partner FAR Ltd, adding that they are nearing a final investment decision for the project.

Coleman said that Woodside would triple its reserve base to 3.7 billion barrels over the next seven years, with the addition of its Scarborough and Browse projects off Western Australia, Sangomar in Senegal and the A-6 project in Myanmar.

Woodside also narrowed its 2019 output guidance to 89 million to 91 million barrels of oil equivalent. It had previously forecast output at the lower end of 88 million to 94 million barrels of oil equivalent.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Chris Reese and Jane Wardell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.21% 37.36 End-of-day quote.8.91%
FAR LIMITED 0.00% 0.05 End-of-day quote.-25.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.63% 62.26 Delayed Quote.15.59%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 0.76% 34.25 End-of-day quote.8.52%
WTI -0.07% 56.85 Delayed Quote.26.39%
