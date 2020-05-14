Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia's carbon market remains strong in the face of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 08:30pm EDT

Home > Taylor > Media Releases > Australia's carbon market remains strong in the face of COVID-19

15 May 2020

The Morrison Government stands ready to support Australian businesses and communities invested in practical emissions reduction projects through the COVID-19 recovery.

At the request of the Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction the Hon Angus Taylor MP, the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has assessed how the carbon offsets market is faring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CER found that Australia's carbon market has not suffered the price falls seen internationally, dispelling initial concerns that COVID-19 would put significant downward pressure on demand and prices.

Minister Taylor said it is pleasing to see Australia's carbon market has so far proven to be resilient in the face of economic pressure caused by the global pandemic.

'I have asked the Clean Energy Regulator to continue to monitor developments in the carbon market closely and take action to support the carbon market further if the need arises,' Minister Taylor said.

'As a result, the Regulator stands ready to purchase Australian Carbon Credit Units at the last auction price ($16.14 per tonne) if the market were to fall substantially.

'It is important the Government continues to provide support to Australian businesses to reduce emissions - supporting jobs, many in regional areas, and cash flow during challenging economic times.'

This announcement is a welcome boost to confidence in the market. It is expected to help maintain ACCU prices and demand before the next Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) auction takes place in September.

While the Government has a key role in purchasing abatement through the ERF, many projects run by businesses and communities have contracts with third-parties.

The Government will also continue to work with participants and industry to explore new and innovative ways to reduce emissions, secure abatement and support jobs through the Government's $2 billion Climate Solutions Fund.

The Government will seek to maximise co-investment from the private sector and other levels of government alongside the Climate Solutions Fund through state energy deals and other measures.

This year, Australia is forecast to exceed its 2020 emissions reduction target by some 411 million tonnes (or around 80 per cent of a full year's emissions). The Government has also mapped out how Australia will meet its 2030 Paris target through the $3.5 billion Climate Solutions Package.

'Incentivising voluntary emissions reduction on a broader scale will position Australia to overachieve on our 2030 Paris target in a decade's time - all while maintaining a strong economy,' Minister Taylor said.

The Government is taking real and meaningful action to reduce emissions. Our commitment is achievable, balanced and responsible, and is part of coordinated global action to deliver a healthy environment for future generations while keeping our economy strong.

Media Contacts
Minister Taylor's office 02 6277 7120

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 00:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10pAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Fast Food Award – Proposed changes are in everyone's interests
PU
09:09pNear-term U.S. economic outlook darkens, slow recovery to follow - Reuters poll
RE
09:08pSouth Korea pledges more steps to tackle pandemic employment shock
RE
09:05pCoronavirus could inflict $8.8 trillion in global losses - ADB
RE
09:00pTaiwan's TSMC announces plan to build $12 billion U.S. factory
RE
08:50pOPINION : Don't flatten the learning curve, Innes Willox, The Australian
PU
08:50pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : New legislation helps pave the way for Australia's hydrogen industry
PU
08:30pChanges to MLA's market reporting
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan Semiconductor to announce $12 billion U.S. factory - sources
2COVID-19 / MMR VACCINE PREPRINT AVAILABLE: World Organization Has Completed Its Research
3FORMULA ONE GROUP : LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Ex-Dividend Date, When-Issued Trading, Trading Symbo..
4MINERA IRL LIMITED : MINERA IRL : Announces Postponement of Certain Filings and Reliance on CSA Instruments Go..
5DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. : DELTA 9 CANNABIS : Reports Record First Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group