Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Australia's central bank says 'likely' will have to cut rates again

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 09:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A goods deliverer walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia Building in Sydney's central business district

SYDNEY, (Reuters) - - Australia's central bank believes it will likely have to cut interest rates further from the current record low of 1.25% in order to push down unemployment and revive growth in wages and inflation.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) June policy meeting showed its Board decided cutting rates by a quarter point at that meeting would help speed up the economy, but would not be enough on its own.

"Given the amount of spare capacity in the labour market and the economy more broadly, members agreed that it was more likely than not that a further easing in monetary policy would be appropriate in the period ahead," the minutes showed.

Financial markets have already priced in another rate cut to 1% by August and a further move to 0.75% by early next year.

The Board also noted that lower rate were not the only policy option available to assist with unemployment, echoing calls by RBA Governor Philip Lowe for government action on infrastructure spending and economic reform.

So far, the newly re-elected government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison has downplayed the need for fiscal stimulus and stuck to plans for returning the budget to surplus in 2019/20.

The Liberal National Coalition won re-election in mid-May, beating the favoured Labor Party.

Tuesday's minutes showed the Board judged lower rates would support the economy by pushing down the value of the Australian dollar. The currency has duly fallen to five-month lows since the RBA's June 4 meeting.

Lower rates would also reduce debt repayments by households, so freeing up extra cash, while lowering borrowing costs for business, the minutes showed.

The Board acknowledged that cutting rates crimped returns for savers, but felt the overall impact would be to support economic growth.

Members also saw little risk that easing policy would lead to a risky rise in household borrowing or to an unexpectedly strong pick up in inflation.

Indeed, the Board judged that the factors suppressing inflation and wage growth would last for some time given the extent of spare capacity in the labour market.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:32pAustralia's central bank says 'likely' will have to cut rates again
RE
12:41pFed likely to resist pressure to cut U.S. rates this week
RE
10:53aBrazil to hold rates at record low as pressure to cut builds
RE
10:05aUK and China to speed up plans for bond trading connection - Hammond
RE
06:12aHong Kong regulator probing book-building for equities and bonds
RE
03:13aUBS loses role in bond deal for Chinese firm on outcry over pig comment
RE
01:13aTaiwan central bank seen leaving rates unchanged amid trade war worries - Reuters poll
RE
06/16Case for Cutting Rates Can Be Found in Close Calls of the 1990s
DJ
06/14EU agrees easier restructuring of euro zone bonds from 2022 - sources
RE
06/14Emerging Markets Cut Interest Rates Amid Expectations of Looser Fed Policy
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2Oil prices fall 1% as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions
3ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : Declares June Dividend
4VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Senator Rubio targets Huawei over patents
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : plans to pare U.S. equities business to skeleton operation - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About