Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia's economy storms ahead, but leaves wages behind

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 06:00am CEST
Office workers and shoppers walk through Sydney's central business district in Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's economy sped past all expectations last quarter as rapid population growth fuelled demand for homes and infrastructure, yet there was little sign of wage or price pressures that would warrant a rise in interest rates.

The rousing result marked the 27th year without recession, a remarkable feat given an ever-changing procession of prime ministers and one that owes much to China's insatiable appetite for Australia's resource riches.

Wednesday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the economy grew 0.9 percent in the June quarter, from the March quarter when it expanded by a rapid 1.1 percent.

Gross domestic product (GDP) was 3.4 percent higher than a year earlier, ahead even of the 2.9 percent growth boasted by the United States.It was the strongest result in almost six years and handily beat market forecasts of 2.8 percent thanks to upward revisions of previous quarters.

Investors reacted by driving up the local dollar up a quarter of U.S. cent to $0.7215 (AUD=D3>.

"Today's result was impressive and indicates that the economy had a cracking first half of 2018," said Gareth Aird, senior economist at Commonwealth Bank.

"Looking further ahead, we expect the annual rate of GDP growth to continue to run at an above-trend pace."

For the whole year to June, GDP amounted to A$1.84 trillion (£1.03 trillion) in current dollars, or about A$74,000 for each of Australia's 25 million residents.

Fuelling that performance was annual population growth of 1.6 percent, more than double the developed-world average, as Australia attracted more migrants from China and India.

The ruling Liberal-National coalition will be hoping the news distracts voters from the endless internecine warfare that saw Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull replaced by former Treasurer Scott Morrison.

This was the fifth change of prime minister in eight years and sent the government crashing in opinion polls. An election is due by May next year but risks are for an earlier vote.

Analysts fear the political dysfunction could take a toll on consumer sentiment, just as spending seemed to be making a comeback. Household consumption had rebounded in the June quarter to add 0.4 percentage points to GDP.

DARK CLOUDS?

Despite the solid growth, the economy was still not generating much wage or price pressures.

GDP per person grew only 1.8 percent in the year to June while the household savings ratio declined again last quarter to 1.0 percent, a new decade low.

Plenty of other headwinds loom, including a drought that has scorched the Pacific nation's eastern farm belt.

After a decade of feverish expansion, home prices are now falling across the country - a sizeable drag on consumer wealth given the housing stock is valued at A$6.9 trillion.

A recent hike in mortgage rates by Westpac stirred fears the other major banks would follow and pile further pressure on the housing market.

"You need consistent, above-trend GDP growth to absorb the slack in the economy and lead to price pressures," said Su-Lin Ong, chief economist at RBC Capital Markets.

"The question is can growth continue at this pace in the second half of this year and after that, specially if the housing market continues to weaken?"

So far, policy makers are unperturbed. Speaking in Perth on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe played down recent increases in mortgage rates while sounding staunchly upbeat about the economy.

The central bank has kept interest rates at an all-time low of 1.5 percent since mid-2016 and concedes they will have to remain there for some time yet.

($1 = 1.3860 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; additional reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)

By Wayne Cole and Swati Pandey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WESTPAC BANKING CORP -0.81% 28.31 End-of-day quote.-9.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:42aWORLD BANK : Connections Beyond Trade Crucial for Economic Growth in Europe and Central Asia
PU
06:42aWORLD BANK : Poland Among Most Internationally Connected Countries in Europe
PU
06:25aGREENER GROWTH COULD ADD $26 TRILLION TO WORLD ECONOMY BY 2030 : study
RE
06:16aCaution over tariff war limits dollar's decline, Aussie dollar gains on GDP data
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:15aMalaysia Exports Grew More Than Expected in July
DJ
06:12aDOSM DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS MALAYSIA : Malaysia External Trade Indices July 2018
PU
06:02aULTEIG ENGINEERS : Integrated Solutions September 4, 2018
PU
06:00aAustralia's economy storms ahead, but leaves wages behind
RE
05:47aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : BeefUp Forum | Miles, Queensland
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
3FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : ING penalty puts Europe's money laundering controls on the spot
5NFI GROUP INC : NFI : RTC expands high-capacity transit in Las Vegas Valley with 55 buses from New Flyer
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.