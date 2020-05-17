Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia says China ignores calls to ease trade tension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 12:57am EDT

By Lidia Kelly

Australia urged China on Sunday to respond to its requests to discuss easing tensions between the two trading partners after Canberra called for an international enquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus.

China, accusing Australia of playing "petty tricks", has recently suspended beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors and is considering imposing hefty tariffs on imports of barley.

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has requested discussions on the trade issues with his Chinese counterpart, he said in a television interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) on Sunday.

"That request has not been met with a call being accommodated at this stage," he said on the ABC's 'Insiders' programme. "We are open to have that discussion, even where there are difficult issues to be discussed."

Birmingham said Australia reserved its rights to bring a case against China at the World Trade Organisation if Beijing imposed the tariffs on Australian barley.

Relations between Canberra and Beijing have been strained amid Australian accusations of Chinese meddling in domestic affairs and concern about what Australia sees as China's growing influence in the Pacific region.

The call for the probe into the coronavirus' origins came amid rising criticism of China's handling of the outbreak by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said that Beijing should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the pandemic.

Canberra has insisted the call for the enquiry into the pandemic, which it says most likely originated in a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, was not politically targeted at Beijing.

Australia is set to join other countries in pushing for the probe when the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation, gathers next week in Switzerland for its first annual meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The pandemic has caused more than 4.6 million infections and more than 310,000 deaths worldwide, according to Reuters data, paralysing life in major cities and devastating economies.

Australia has so far succeeded in containing the pandemic with swift and strict, albeit economically very costly, social distancing measures and aggressive testing.

The country, with a population of 25 million, has recorded 7,036 COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths, significantly below the levels reported in North America and Europe. As of Saturday, the government has reported testing more than 1 million people for the virus.

With new daily cases falling, Australia has begun easing its social distancing restrictions with most states allowing for public gatherings and some allowing pubs, malls, parks and beaches to reopen after weeks of lockdown.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.65% 124.6 End-of-day quote.-14.81%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.19% 97.125 End-of-day quote.-24.52%
WORLD CO., LTD. -2.29% 1322 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aChina urges food companies to boost supplies on fears of further COVID-19 disruption
RE
12:57aAustralia says China ignores calls to ease trade tension
RE
05/16CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's civil aviation sector sees recovery
PU
05/16J.C. Penney has need for speed in bankruptcy, lawyer says
RE
05/16J.C. Penney has need for speed in bankruptcy, lawyer says
RE
05/16China, South Korea consult Japan on easing business-travel curbs - Yomiuri
RE
05/16CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's coal output up 1.3% in Jan-April
PU
05/16CAYMAN ISLANDS GOVERNMENT : Friday, 15 May Update
PU
05/16UK mulls plan for 'bad bank' to hold stakes in bailed-out firms - Sunday Times
RE
05/16Blackstone shale oil venture Gavilan Resources files for bankruptcy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MMG LIMITED : China's Chifeng Jilong restarts gold production at Laos mine after six years
2ATCO LTD. : Energy dispute deepens between Mexico and foreign allies
3J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC. : J.C. Penney Needs Quick Bankruptcy Exit to Avoid 'Disastrous' Result
4NordicTrack Treadmill Makes History With Ultra-Marathoner Zach Bitter's New 100-Mile World Record
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian PM Conte says Fiat Chrysler entitled to seek state-backed loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group