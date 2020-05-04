Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia says coronavirus curbs cost economy £2.09 billion a week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 08:13pm EDT
Sydney's central business district lights up after sunset as Australia's largest city experiences unseasonably warm temperatures

By Renju Jose

Australia will take a 10% hit to gross domestic product and the unemployment rate will likely double in the June quarter due to measures to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say in a speech on Tuesday.

The world's 12th-biggest economy will lose about A$4 billion (£2.09 billion) every week due to restrictions on movement and economic activity, according to excerpts of the treasurer's speech seen by Reuters.

But the impact would have been a lot worse if Australia - with more than 6,800 coronavirus infections and 96 deaths - had followed Europe's example and imposed stricter controls on all non-essential services, he is expected to say.

"If these restrictions were increased even further, akin to the eight week lockdown in Europe, then the adverse impact on GDP could double to 24%, or A$120 billion, in the June quarter," the treasurer will say in his prepared remarks.

"This would have seen enormous stress on our financial system as a result of increased balance sheet impairments, widespread firm closures, higher unemployment and household debt. This was the cliff we were standing on."

Still, the economic shock from COVID-19 would be "profound and long-lasting", with Treasury estimating the unemployment rate to double to 10% in the June quarter, Frydenberg will say in a speech to the National Press Club.

Australia's emergency coronavirus cabinet is due to meet later Tuesday with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also attending. New Zealand has reported 1,137 coronavirus cases and 20 fatalities.

The trans-Tasman neighbours are considering reopening their borders to allow air travel between the two countries, in a bid stimulate economic activity.

Australia has so far unveiled support measures worth about A$320 billion (£165.25 billion) or about 16% of GDP, as restrictions on public movement push the country toward its first recession in nearly 30 years.

The decline in cases and a COVID-19 mortality rate of just 1%, however, have led Australia to relax some curbs on non-essential movements.


Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: openhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:34pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio, Cardin Urge OMB to Consider Small Business Contractors When Issuing Regulations to Secure the Supply Chain
PU
08:20pBritain needs trade deal with EU to remove uncertainty - U.S. Chamber
RE
08:19pBoeing could produce Loyal Wingman fighter-like drone by middle of decade - executive
RE
08:13pAustralia says coronavirus curbs cost economy £2.09 billion a week
RE
08:06pGreen recovery can revive virus-hit economies and tackle climate change, study says
RE
07:54pTRUMP ADMINISTRATION PUSHING TO RIP GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS FROM CHINA : officials
RE
07:49pSTEEL & TUBE : ComFlor SR Composite Steel Decking Systems
PU
07:49pMETAL BANK : Significant Gold Target Defined at Eidsvold Project
PU
07:43pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : Dr. Stephen R. Koontz Sends Letter On How Marketing Mandates May Negatively Impact Cattle Industry
PU
07:33pWeWork co-founder Neumann sues SoftBank over failed tender offer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business - sou..
4AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP. : AirBoss Announces Organizational Change
5VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : to Report Q1 2020 Earnings Results on Thursday, May 7, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group