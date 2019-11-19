Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia to fast-track $2.6 billion worth of infrastructure spending in bid to revive economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 04:17pm EST
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S.

Australia's conservative government will fast-track A$3.8 billion (£2.01 billion) in infrastructure spending, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday - a fillip to a stalling economy.

Australia's economic growth has slumped to its lowest in a decade, led by weakness in consumer spending and home building.

Desperate to reinvigorate the economy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has chopped interest rates by 75 basis points to an historic low of 0.75%, though it has repeatedly said increased government spending on infrastructure was required.

Heeding those calls, Morrison will use to a major speech on Wednesday to promise an injection of government spending on road and rail projects across the country, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

Nearly half of A$3.8 billion to be invested over the next four years will be spent over the next 18 months, Morrison will say.

Speaking ahead of the speech in Brisbane, Morrison confirmed the infrastructure plan.

"All these projects will provide important extra support to the economy," Morrison told Australia's Channel 7.

Morrison has for several months since his unexpected re-election in May dismissed calls for accelerated infrastructure spending, insisting the government was focussed on delivering Australia's first budget surplus in more than a decade.

But with iron ore prices hitting new highs, Morrison's conservative government has more fiscal firepower to prop up the country's struggling economy.

The infrastructure spending plan is also a boost to the RBA, which discussed cutting interest rates again this month, though it decided to assess the impact of the three cuts already delivered since June.

Analysts generally assume the central bank would not want to take its cash rate below 0.5% and would have to resort to other stimulus steps such as asset purchases or lending to banks at super-low rates.

By Colin Packham
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BALL CORPORATION -0.50% 67.25 Delayed Quote.42.67%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -12.50% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:46pOxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to pay states' lawyers, urged to help victims
RE
04:45pSAVING RATES IN LATIN AMERICA : A Neoclassical Perspective
PU
04:45pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : November 2019 Distribution
PU
04:45pETERNIT : Reduction in Material Shareholding Interest...
PU
04:45pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes sale, financing of 3 student housing properties
PU
04:45pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes the $12.6M sale of Atlanta-area distribution center
PU
04:43pOil slumps on oversupply fears, trade talk concerns
RE
04:40pWILSON SONS : 3Q19 Minutes of a meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
04:40pCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : represents seller in downtown Spartanburg land assemblage on W. Main Street.
PU
04:35pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by BB&T Corporation to merge with SunTrust Banks
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
3Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
4Manufacturers see orders rise after no-deal Brexit avoided - CBI
5PLANTRONICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTOR..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group