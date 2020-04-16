Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia to join G20 panel on energy security

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 08:55pm EDT

17 April 2020

Australia has been invited to take part in a special G20 group appointed to help ensure a stable and sustainable energy market throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after Australia's Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor took part in an Extraordinary G20 Energy Ministers meeting last week to discuss ways to stabilise global markets following the reduction in demand for oil.

The short-term Focus Group will develop the necessary measures to help stabilise global markets and build resilience in consultation with other relevant international energy organisations, including the International Energy Agency and the International Energy Forum. The Focus Group will regularly report back on its work to the G20.

Minister Taylor said Australia had been invited to join the Focus Group by Chair of the G20 Energy Ministers, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

'Australia as part of the G20 has made a commitment to take all the necessary and immediate measures to ensure energy market stability,' Minister Taylor said.

'Australia's energy systems and markets are continuing to operate safely and securely, and we are well placed to continue to respond to the fast-moving COVID-19 pandemic.

'The G20 Leaders will take the necessary measures to minimise the economic and social damage from the pandemic, restore global growth, and strengthen resilience. Australia will take part in the Focus Group which will develop these measures.

'Affordable energy and an uninterrupted supply is crucial to ensure essential services such as health and food supplies, and a stable and secure market will also help nations as they emerge from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'I look forward to Australia making a solid contribution to the G20 Energy Ministers Focus Group.'

Minister Taylor's comments to the Extraordinary G20 Energy Ministers meeting is available here.

Media contacts:

Minister Taylor's office 02 6277 7120

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 00:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:07pSingapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Rose Unexpectedly in March
DJ
09:06pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOUR : Manchin Statement on EPA Mercury Role Decision
PU
09:05pU.S. loan program hits $350 billion cap leaving thousands of small businesses adrift
RE
09:03pTrump unveils three-stage process for states to end coronavirus shutdown
RE
09:03pFacebook to notify users who have engaged with harmful COVID-19 posts
RE
09:02pNeiman Marcus skips debt payment as potential bankruptcy looms
RE
09:01pT-Mobile wins final approval for closed merger with Sprint
RE
09:01pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Major projects mark COVID-19 recovery
PU
08:58pU.S. coronavirus death toll climbs to over 33,000 - Reuters tally
RE
08:58pU.S. House Speaker Pelosi says Trump guidelines 'vague and inconsistent'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fir..
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Annual Report 2019
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell invests in Arrow Energy's Surat Gas Project

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group