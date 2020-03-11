Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia unveils stimulus to offset coronavirus impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 08:44pm EDT

Australia's government said on Thursday it would pump A$17.6 billion (£8.88 billion) into the economy to prevent the coronavirus outbreak pushing the country into its first recession in nearly 30 years.

The package wipes out a long-promised budget surplus with money amounting to 1.2% of GDP to be pumped into the health system, small businesses, and support for casual workers and households.

"Both this financial year and in the next two financial years, the gross impact of that stimulus is A$22.9 billion ($14.8 billion). That's 1.2% of GDP," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Ratings agency S&P said on Wednesday it expected Australia to fall into recession in the first half of 2020, but the government's strong fiscal position allowed for stimulus without threatening its 'AAA' credit rating.

Australia had 112 virus infections as of Wednesday, up from 100 the previous day, with three deaths, health officials said.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44pAustralia unveils stimulus to offset coronavirus impact
RE
08:43pSaudi Arabia suspends travel, flights to EU, several other countries over coronavirus
RE
08:43pPhilippines senate, ADB headquarters closed after coronavirus scare
RE
08:32pHouse Democrats Work to Prepare Coronavirus Response Proposal -- Update
DJ
08:24pDAMPIER GOLD : Credo Well Drilling to Commence
PU
08:21pEverything Is Awful All at Once for U.S. Banks
DJ
08:20pNearly $640 billion coal investments undercut by cheap renewables - research
RE
08:17pDead meat - Industry faces 'ruin' if slow on adapting to climate change
RE
08:12pEuro holds tight ranges ahead of Trump, ECB virus response
RE
08:12pLatin American countries order school closures over coronavirus fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group